Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

Mission medals were awarded to the U.S. HIMARS team stationed in Estonia by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on Wednesday.

The soldiers have been based in south Estonia in Võru since December as part of a rotation to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

"I sincerely thank you for your service in Estonia. Your presence has sent a clear message of deterrence and our soldiers have learned a lot from you. Thank you for helping to make Estonia and NATO more secure," Pevkur said in his speech at Tapa.

Estonia will have its own HIMARS systems by 2025 and the U.S. troops are already passing on their knowledge.

