Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

News
Hanno Pevkur awarded mission medals to the U.S. HIMARS team stationed in Estonia.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

Mission medals were awarded to the U.S. HIMARS team stationed in Estonia by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on Wednesday.

The soldiers have been based in south Estonia in Võru since December as part of a rotation to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

"I sincerely thank you for your service in Estonia. Your presence has sent a clear message of deterrence and our soldiers have learned a lot from you. Thank you for helping to make Estonia and NATO more secure," Pevkur said in his speech at Tapa.

Estonia will have its own HIMARS systems by 2025 and the U.S. troops are already passing on their knowledge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:46

Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

21:25

Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

20:25

Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

19:48

Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

19:46

100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

19:04

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

17:35

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

17:09

Customs chief's contract with PPA may have been legal

17:01

Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

16:46

Ratas: No major cooperation from opposition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

08:57

Kõlvart to run for Center chair Updated

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: