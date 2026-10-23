EDF intel chief: Russia greatly exaggerating its military success in Ukraine

Russia continued to exaggerate its battlefield gains in Ukraine and launch large-scale attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure over the past week, while reports also emerged of potentially hostile Russian satellite activity in space.

"Russia's leadership is consistently trying to portray developments in the war in Ukraine in a far more favorable light than they actually are. During a visit to a reserve command post of Russia's joint force grouping on October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia had captured 310 settlements and 6,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory this year," Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said at his weekly press conference.

Kiviselg said Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov had reported to Putin that Russian forces had captured 92 settlements and 1,800 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in September alone and were advancing along a broad front. According to Gerasimov, Russia had also begun "launching massive strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, logistics centers and the energy and transport infrastructure supporting their operations."

"There is no objective evidence to substantiate the Russian leadership's claims of advances on the front and the Ukrainian General Staff has refuted Gen. Gerasimov's claims in detail," Kiviselg said.

The intelligence chief noted that during a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin continued to portray the fighting in Ukraine as an unstoppable Russian offensive along all major axes. "Witkoff presented President Putin with peace proposals from Ukraine and European countries, which Russian presidential aide [Yuri] Ushakov said 'did not contain much that was useful,'" Kiviselg said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his willingness to freeze the war along the current line of contact, effectively establishing a ceasefire. Moscow, however, reiterated its longstanding position that Russia is interested only in peace on its own terms, not a ceasefire.

According to Kiviselg, Russia's inaccurate portrayal of the location of the line of contact could become one of the points of contention in establishing a ceasefire — should the issue even arise.

Russia continues its attempts to push Ukraine back and break its resistance through information, diplomatic and military measures. Moscow's persistent efforts to shape perceptions of the situation on the front to suit its interests fall within the realm of cognitive warfare, through which Russia seeks to influence attitudes and decision-making processes to achieve its objectives.

Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine greater than in previous years

An average of 240 combat engagements took place along the front each day, an increase from the previous week.

The most intense fighting took place along the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka axes in Donetsk Oblast, followed by the Huliaipole axis in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian counterattacks were concentrated primarily in Kharkiv Oblast and along the Oleksandrivka axis in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russia suffered an average of 1,900 military personnel losses per day. Russian forces lost more than 2,000 personnel on three separate days, while total weekly losses exceeded 10,000 for the eighth consecutive week.

Russian long-range strikes hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, commercial and industrial facilities, transportation infrastructure and residential buildings over the past week. According to the United Nations, the increase in strikes against civilian targets led to an 85 percent rise in civilian casualties in September compared with the same month last year. This trend has continued into October and the UN estimates that civilian casualties in Ukraine this year will significantly exceed levels recorded in previous years.

Russia attacked targets in nearly every Ukrainian oblast, causing power outages in at least half of them. Since July 16, Russia has carried out more than 2,100 attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and continues its efforts to create a humanitarian catastrophe in the country to force it into submission.

"To ensure the stability and resilience of its energy system, Ukraine needs assistance in the form of both the necessary equipment and air defense systems," Kiviselg said.

Between October 12 and 18, Ukrainian energy workers restored electricity to 1.7 million customers in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as in Donetsk, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Despite increasingly frequent Russian attacks, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has accumulated its largest gas reserves for winter in six years. Reserves in underground storage facilities total 16 billion cubic meters, the highest level since 2020.

Ukrainian long-range strikes hit Russian fuel infrastructure facilities in the St. Petersburg area, Ryazan and Tambov oblasts and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. Ukraine also attacked a data center near St. Petersburg, a drone factory in Rostov Oblast, a military airfield in Voronezh Oblast and other military targets in occupied territories and areas near the border.

Russia's hybrid efforts in space

Over the past week, information about Russian hybrid activities in space came to light.

Russia's military satellite Kosmos 2612 reportedly came dangerously close to ICEYE-X36, a U.S.-registered satellite owned by a subsidiary of Finnish company ICEYE. According to various estimates, the distance between the two satellites may have ranged from a few meters to several hundred meters, but in any case was below the safe separation distance.

Russia launched the Kosmos 2609-2614 satellites into orbit in April this year and the Kosmos 2609 satellite had previously passed within 2.5 kilometers of ICEYE-X36. Kosmos 2612 began approaching ICEYE-X36 in late September.

"Ukraine has been using data from ICEYE's radar-equipped satellites in its war against Russia since 2022 and the Russian satellite's activities may have been intended to disrupt ICEYE-X36's operations, gather intelligence or send a message to Western countries that their satellites are not protected in space," Kiviselg said.

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