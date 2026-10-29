Estonia's Ukraine recovery conference shifts focus to resilience

An international conference hosted by Tallinn in January, aimed at raising support for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, will change its theme to "resilience" as Russia's daily attacks continue.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is set to be held in the Estonian capital on January 28-29 and was initially planned to focus on the defense sector and postwar plans.

However, on Wednesday, a joint statement issued by the governments of Estonia and Ukraine said the tone had shifted.

Russia is trying to undermine Ukraine's resilience as winter looms with daily attacks on the country's "economy, energy sector, communications networks, and critical infrastructure," the statement said.

The conference's main aim will now be to "serve as a platform for mobilizing international support for Ukraine at a time when it is needed most."

"Given the current circumstances, the conference will shift its primary focus from recovery to resilience," the statement said.

"The key objective is to mobilise the resources Ukraine urgently needs. We expect URC to deliver tangible results: concrete decisions, specific financial commitments, and assistance mechanisms that can be put into operation as early as this winter," it explained.

The statement added that Ukraine needs "the strongest possible support from its international partners, coordinated efforts, and swift decisions" at this time.

As Russia continues its daily attacks on Ukraine's economy, energy and critical infrastructure, the Ukraine Recovery Conference #URC2027 in Tallinn on 28–29 January will shift its focus from recovery to resilience. The goal is to mobilise urgent international support, secure concrete financial commitments and deliver practical solutions to help Ukraine withstand this winter. A joint statement by the governments of Estonia and Ukraine ⤵️ https://t.co/pWiZQW1Cnr — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) October 29, 2026

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