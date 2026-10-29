X!

FM: Zelenskyy wants to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn

News
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn next year alongside other world leaders.

Speculation recently circulated in the media that Ukraine's senior leadership would be unable to travel to Estonia for the conference at the end of January because of what is expected to be a difficult winter of war.

The minister said Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) have already signed the personalized invitations to leaders for the event in January.

"And he certainly wants to participate here. And now we are moving forward. There is no longer any hesitation about whether the Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place here and at what level. It will be at the level of world leaders. And these leaders have been invited here to Tallinn by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy," Tsahkna said at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday.

However, his attendance will depend on the situation in Ukraine in January.

"So the aim is to do everything possible, including on Ukraine's part, to ensure that all world leaders, led by President Zelenskyy, participate here. But let's be honest, there are three months to go. This does not change our preparations and plans with Ukraine in any way," he added.

The foreign minister said the aim of the conference is to provide Ukraine with additional funding.

"We are not talking here about a few million that were promised or given to Ukraine – we are talking about billions and billions," he said.

Tsahkna said it is very much hoped Zelenskyy will be physically present at the conference, but if the situation in Ukraine is "so drastic by then" that the president cannot attend, it may help the conference meet its goal.

"The contributions will be even higher and there will be even greater commitment from other world leaders, because that would be a sign that the situation is indeed becoming very difficult," Tsahkna said.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference URC27 is scheduled to take place in Tallinn on January 28 and 29.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Alexander Kryukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Starship plans software changes to improve delivery robots' safety

16:28

European Commission rejects Baltics' €500 million anti-drone request

16:00

FM: Zelenskyy wants to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn

15:23

European Commission: Estonia among Europe's safest countries for road deaths

14:54

Police officers and rescue workers to see pay rises in 2027

14:17

Coolbet Estonia to shed up to 134 jobs at Tallinn HQ

13:28

Estonia's volunteer rescuers send 146th aid shipment to Ukraine

13:05

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

13:00

Estonia's Ukraine recovery conference shifts focus to resilience

12:58

Youth 'tram surfing' in Tallinn prompts safety warning from TLT

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13:05

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

28.10

Passengers injured after collision between bus and delivery robot in Tallinn

14:17

Coolbet Estonia to shed up to 134 jobs at Tallinn HQ

28.10

Estonian defense forces uniform sold online, but unauthorized public wear illegal

27.10

Swedbank lays off 100 in Baltic states, warns AI could mean more cuts

10:24

New apps challenge Tallinn's official public transport website

12:58

Youth 'tram surfing' in Tallinn prompts safety warning from TLT

28.10

Estonia has run out of asphalt, says Tallinn deputy mayor Updated

12:25

Eesti 200 calls for euthanasia referendum to gather citizens' views

12.04

ISS: Twenty individuals with links to Estonia may be in Syria war zone

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo