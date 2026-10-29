FM: Zelenskyy wants to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn next year alongside other world leaders.

Speculation recently circulated in the media that Ukraine's senior leadership would be unable to travel to Estonia for the conference at the end of January because of what is expected to be a difficult winter of war.

The minister said Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) have already signed the personalized invitations to leaders for the event in January.

"And he certainly wants to participate here. And now we are moving forward. There is no longer any hesitation about whether the Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place here and at what level. It will be at the level of world leaders. And these leaders have been invited here to Tallinn by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy," Tsahkna said at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday.

However, his attendance will depend on the situation in Ukraine in January.

"So the aim is to do everything possible, including on Ukraine's part, to ensure that all world leaders, led by President Zelenskyy, participate here. But let's be honest, there are three months to go. This does not change our preparations and plans with Ukraine in any way," he added.

The foreign minister said the aim of the conference is to provide Ukraine with additional funding.

"We are not talking here about a few million that were promised or given to Ukraine – we are talking about billions and billions," he said.

Tsahkna said it is very much hoped Zelenskyy will be physically present at the conference, but if the situation in Ukraine is "so drastic by then" that the president cannot attend, it may help the conference meet its goal.

"The contributions will be even higher and there will be even greater commitment from other world leaders, because that would be a sign that the situation is indeed becoming very difficult," Tsahkna said.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference URC27 is scheduled to take place in Tallinn on January 28 and 29.

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