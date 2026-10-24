Hosting Ukraine reconstruction conference to cost Estonia €13.5 million

Estonia will spend €13.5 million to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn next January, bringing together thousands of international delegates to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

"The budget for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC27) has been set at €13.5 million by a government decision," conference media relations manager Reimo Raja confirmed to ERR.

Raja noted that nearly all ministries and several government agencies are involved in organizing the conference, working on both its substantive content and practical preparations.

A separate project team has been established to handle the technical organization of the event. The team currently has 16 members and is led by Tiit Riisalo. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the process is being overseen more directly by Mariin Ratnik, deputy secretary general for economic and development affairs.

"The conference will take place on January 28–29, but several preliminary events are also associated with it. The next of these is the Rebuild Ukraine conference, which will be held in Warsaw on November 12–13. An EU-Ukraine Investment Forum will take place on the sidelines, aimed at attracting private investment for Ukraine's recovery, resilience and modernization. Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Liina Vahtras will attend on behalf of the government," Raja said.

According to Raja, expressions of interest from prospective attendees are coming in regularly and several key participants have already confirmed they will attend. "However, we cannot provide any further details at this stage," he said.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC27) will take place in Tallinn on January 28–

29, with the aim of mobilizing international support and attracting investment for Ukraine's reconstruction.

"Ukraine's reconstruction will be Europe's largest economic project over the next decade, encompassing both the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Russian aggression and the development of strong, democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine's closer integration with the European Union. The conference is a clear demonstration of Estonia's commitment to contributing to Ukraine's future over the long term," Raja said.

Several thousand guests are expected in Tallinn for the conference, including heads of state and government, politicians, business executives and representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, the European Union and civil society organizations.

Estonia has contributed to Ukraine's reconstruction through hundreds of projects since 2022. Dozens of Estonian companies and organizations are working every day to support Ukraine's recovery and strengthen its resilience.

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