X!

No Estonians reported injured in Madrid train crash

News
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn.
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

No Estonians were among those affected by the tragic train accident in Spain that killed more than 60 passengers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Two high-speed trains collided south of Madrid in Spain on Wednesday morning, killing at least 68 people, according to local authorities.

"The Estonian Embassy in Madrid is in contact with the Spanish authorities. As things stand, there have been no reports of Estonians injured or killed in yesterday's tragic train accident, and no one has contacted the embassy for assistance," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The accident occurred nine months after high-speed trains operated by the same companies collided on the same railway line. At that time, 46 people were killed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Estonia's volunteer rescuers send 146th aid shipment to Ukraine

13:05

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

13:00

Estonia's Ukraine recovery conference shifts focus to resilience

12:58

Youth 'tram surfing' in Tallinn prompts safety warning from TLT

12:25

Eesti 200 calls for euthanasia referendum to gather citizens' views

11:54

No Estonians reported injured in Madrid train crash

11:25

Estonia to call all women aged 40 for breast cancer risk analysis screening

10:57

Flora U-19s draw 2-2 with 9-man Chelsea in UEFA Youth League

10:24

New apps challenge Tallinn's official public transport website

10:16

4 parties to go it alone with Riigikogu election campaign advertising Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.10

Passengers injured after collision between bus and delivery robot in Tallinn

28.10

Estonian defense forces uniform sold online, but unauthorized public wear illegal

27.10

Swedbank lays off 100 in Baltic states, warns AI could mean more cuts

28.10

Estonia has run out of asphalt, says Tallinn deputy mayor Updated

12.04

ISS: Twenty individuals with links to Estonia may be in Syria war zone

18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

27.10

Almost 400 migrants detained in Estonia since July

28.11

Exposé: Extensive 'Racket' Seen in How MPs Distribute Funding

24.06

Dave’s revolver: SDE, IRL leaders say UK vote will give rise to more populism

28.10

Over 100 graves vandalized at Saaremaa cemetery

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo