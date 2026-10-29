No Estonians reported injured in Madrid train crash

No Estonians were among those affected by the tragic train accident in Spain that killed more than 60 passengers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Two high-speed trains collided south of Madrid in Spain on Wednesday morning, killing at least 68 people, according to local authorities.

"The Estonian Embassy in Madrid is in contact with the Spanish authorities. As things stand, there have been no reports of Estonians injured or killed in yesterday's tragic train accident, and no one has contacted the embassy for assistance," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The accident occurred nine months after high-speed trains operated by the same companies collided on the same railway line. At that time, 46 people were killed.

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