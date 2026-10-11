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Estonian foreign ministry strongly advises against travel to Saudi Arabia

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Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.
Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Due to increasingly frequent attacks by Houthi rebels, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against travel to Saudi Arabia and the surrounding region.

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it strongly advises against travel to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region due to the rapidly changing and unpredictable security situation in the Middle East. New attacks could occur with little warning, while further escalation could cause major disruptions to air traffic and even the temporary closure of national borders.

The ministry urged Estonian citizens currently in the region to exercise extreme caution, avoid large gatherings and other high-risk locations and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Estonian citizens should also register their stay abroad through the ministry's Reisi Targalt travel advisory portal so that they can be contacted quickly if necessary.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have significantly intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent days, targeting both civilians and civilian infrastructure.

On Sunday night, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted in the deadliest terrorist attack in the past decade. According to preliminary reports, 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that killing civilians and attacking civilian infrastructure constitute flagrant violations of international law, adding that Estonia unequivocally condemns the Houthi terrorist attacks.

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