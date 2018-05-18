news

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Contraband cigarettes.
Contraband cigarettes. Source: (MTA)
News

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (MTA) reportedly discovered a consignment of 8,300 cigarettes being illegally imported in a car travelling from the Russian Federation yesterday, Thursday, 17 May.

The vehicle was apprehended at the Koidula border crossing point and was being driven by a 37 year-old female citizen of the Russian Federation, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The illicit cigarettes were reportedly stamped with tax stamps originating in the Central Asian Republic of Tadjikistan.

The driver of the vehicle was fined, her Estonian Visa was revoked and she returned to the Russian side of the border, it was reported.

The border incident is the second involving contraband cigarettes in recent days; last week a Lithuanian citizen received a suspended sentence and was barred from reentering Estonia for five years after being found with over three million cigarettes hidden in the truck he was driving.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian bordercigarette smugglingestonian border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10:11

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

08:34

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

17.05

Police: 12,500 ID card certificates to be deleted due to security issue

17.05

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

17.05

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

17.05

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

17.05

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

BUSINESS
17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the opposition Reform Party remains on the rise.

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

Support for the opposition Reform Party increased from 30 to 32 percent, with senior coalition member Centre Party trailing by over 10 points at 21 percent, according to the results of fresh party ratings commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:09

Tartu rail traffic to remain affected through weekend by Wednesday fire

16:05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

15:23

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

14:44

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

13:38

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support

12:46

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

11:48

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

10:25

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

10:11

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

09:01

Number of museum visits in 2017 highest in history

08:34

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

17.05

Police: 12,500 ID card certificates to be deleted due to security issue

17.05

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

17.05

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

17.05

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

17.05

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: