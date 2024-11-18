X!

Narva mayor says stability key in forming coalition with controversial politician

News
Katri Raik with Mihhail Stalnuhhin at Monday's press conference in Narva.
Katri Raik with Mihhail Stalnuhhin at Monday's press conference in Narva. Source: ERR
News

A coalition agreement has been struck in the eastern border town of Narva, the city's new mayor, Katri Raik (SDE), said Monday.

Raik represents the Respekt electoral alliance – such groupings are a peculiarity of local politics in Estonia – and made the announcement together with controversial local politician Mihhail Stalnuhhin, representing the Narva electoral alliance.

"We have reached a coalition agreement today," Raik said during the joint press conference with Stalnuhhin.

Raik, who has been Narva mayor twice before, most recently up to September this year, said she hoped it would bring stability to the largely Russian-speaking town, whose politics are notably more rambunctious than those in Estonia as a whole.

"We chose our partner based on stability and reliability in negotiations. I hope that for the next 10 months, Narva's city government will be stable," Raik went on.

Stalnuhhin, who Raik has said will be council chair, began the press conference with a summary of the negotiations, which he gave in the Russian language.

He and Raik answered questions in both languages, though when answers to questions were given in Russian, simultaneous translation into Estonian was not provided.

The coalition pact has been signed by 19 city council members, Stalnuhhin added (this gives it a council majority – ed.).

Stalnuhhin stated he will act in line with the constitution and legislation in city governance but reaffirmed his unchanged views on controversial issues such as the 2022 relocation to the national war museum of a World War Two-era tank, which had previously served as a war memorial and meeting point at its old location just north of the town.

On his stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Stalnuhhin said: "Why are you asking me? Does it depend on me? I am against the war."

Raik, who at the press conference stressed the importance of Estonian-language education quality, clarified that Narva would not obstruct state language transition policies, despite their absence in the Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition agreement.

Negotiations on the new coalition included the Center Party, but ultimately formed with Raik's SDE/Respekt faction and Stalnuhhin's Narva faction only.

Stalnuhhin was expelled in 2022 from the Center Party, previously the dominant party in Narva.

Center's relative decline there left a power vacuum of sorts which have led to many changes in local government since the 2021 municipal elections; until last week, though, Center had held the mayoral post, in Jaan Toots.

SDE's Riigikogu whip Priit Lomp earlier on Monday expressed opposition to the planned coalition headed by Raik, while the party's leader, and interior minister, Lauri Läänemets last week in effect said that the embryonic Narva coalition is the better of two evils.

Just prior to his expulsion from the Center Party, Stalnuhhin had referred to those, including then prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who were pressing on with the removal of Soviet-era monuments and other installations in Estonia, as "Nazis."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Competition Authority: Waste reform will not make management cheaper

19:50

Tartu's 14th Gallery Night takes place this Friday at Aparaaditehas

19:33

Rail Baltica enquiry committee chair: Project will not meet deadline with current funding plan

18:53

Läänemets: There are no good choices but we should not give up on Narva

18:16

Jõhvi residents in favor of merger, people in Toila opposed

17:46

Meelis Oidsalu: Trump administration's 'scarecrows' meant to sow fear

17:12

Jaanus Karilaid steps down as Haapsalu council leader after 15 Years in post Updated

16:40

Estonia congratulates Latvia on 106th anniversary of independence

16:14

MP: Caution needed when hiking alcohol excise duty

16:01

Jetgas to construct liquified methane terminal in Port of Muuga

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:28

Estonia hoping impending Trump presidency will not mean US ambassador recall

16.11

Estonian resident jailed for attempting to export dual-use gear to Russia

16.11

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

17.11

Tallinn mayor: Growing population putting pressure on education and transport

13:03

Minimum wage to grow by 8% next year

17.11

Weather to take a turn for the colder

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo