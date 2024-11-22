X!

Narva elects new council leader

News
Tatjana Stolfat.
Tatjana Stolfat. Source: ERR
News

Narva council elected Tatjana Stolfat as chairman on Thursday. The opposition does not think the new union will last long.

A majority of councilors – 20 of 31 – supported removing Irina Janovič from the role, but only 16 backed Stolfat to replace her. This was the minimum required.

The new coalition was formed on Monday by Katri Raik's Respekt faction and Mihhail Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0 faction.

Raik said the new coalition should have had more votes.

"Of course, it's not a large majority. Naturally, it's all touch-and-go. To the best of my understanding, the coalition agreement has 17 signatures, but today one person seems to have disappeared somewhere. However, as is often the case in Narva, they may reappear by the next time — and perhaps there will even be two of them," she said.

Stolfat said: "I think it is not enough, but this is the result and then we will see. The next council meeting is next week and then we will see."

Stalnuhhin refused to answer journalists' questions on Thursday.

Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) and his 10 members are now in opposition, but they hope it will not be for long.

"This coalition is very weak, and as we just saw, 16 people mean nothing. There is no confidence at the moment that Mayor Katri Raik will be re-elected in a few days," he said.

A vote of no confidence in Mayor Jaan Toots will take place on November 30. Raik hopes to replace him.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:25

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

14:57

Experts: Ratings show liberal Russian-speaking voter preferences in flux

14:18

Estonia edges out Poland in basketball European Championship qualifier

14:18

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

13:49

Ott Tänak leads Rally Japan after day two, keeps WRC 2024 title hopes alive

13:23

Estlink 1 cable to go back online Saturday

12:51

Ratings: Men and women prefer different political parties

12:25

Old Habor tramline to open November 29

11:55

Weekend night buses to launch in Tartu in December

11:29

Tallinn festival showcases Baroque-era music and instruments

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.11

Ministry receives complaints about children's need to use Estonian at all times in school

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

21.11

Gallery: New pocket park opens on Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

20.11

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

19.11

Mark Lajal faces Gael Monfils in Tallinn on Thursday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo