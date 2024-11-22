Narva elects new council leader

Narva council elected Tatjana Stolfat as chairman on Thursday. The opposition does not think the new union will last long.

A majority of councilors – 20 of 31 – supported removing Irina Janovič from the role, but only 16 backed Stolfat to replace her. This was the minimum required.

The new coalition was formed on Monday by Katri Raik's Respekt faction and Mihhail Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0 faction.

Raik said the new coalition should have had more votes.

"Of course, it's not a large majority. Naturally, it's all touch-and-go. To the best of my understanding, the coalition agreement has 17 signatures, but today one person seems to have disappeared somewhere. However, as is often the case in Narva, they may reappear by the next time — and perhaps there will even be two of them," she said.

Stolfat said: "I think it is not enough, but this is the result and then we will see. The next council meeting is next week and then we will see."

Stalnuhhin refused to answer journalists' questions on Thursday.

Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) and his 10 members are now in opposition, but they hope it will not be for long.

"This coalition is very weak, and as we just saw, 16 people mean nothing. There is no confidence at the moment that Mayor Katri Raik will be re-elected in a few days," he said.

A vote of no confidence in Mayor Jaan Toots will take place on November 30. Raik hopes to replace him.

