Several members of Narva council leave Center Party

Four members of the Narva City Council left the Center Party on Saturday after a vote of no confidence in Mayor Jaan Toots (Center). They faced expulsion for voting against their colleagues.

Tatjana Stolfat, Jekaterina Golubtsova, Viktoria Lutus, and Jelena Pahhomova were members of Center but also part of independent councilor Mihhail Stalnuhhin's "Narva 2.0" faction.

Last week, Stalnuhhin and SDE's Katri Raik negotiated a new coalition to replace Toots'.

The four councilors were among those who signed a motion of no confidence against City Council Chair Irina Janovitš (Center) last week, which was successful.

Today they extended the motion to include Mayor Jaan Toots, which failed.

Toots remains in office by one vote largely because Jelena Kavrus, a Center Party member of the Narva 2.0 faction, did not attend the council meeting. According to the business registry, Kavrus remains a member of the Center party.

Yesterday, Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said party members who voted against Toots or its own members would be kicked out of the party.

There are 10 Center members on the council, but five support Toots and five support Stalnuhhin's faction.

