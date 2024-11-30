X!

No confidence motion against Narva mayor fails

News
Narva council meeting on November 30.
Narva council meeting on November 30. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
News

Narva's Mayor Jaan Toots (Center) survived a vote of no confidence on Saturday by one vote.

Sixteen votes from the 31-member council were needed for the motion to succeed. However, only 15 were in favor. Three councilors abstained.

At a previous meeting on November 21, 17 members supported the formation of a new coalition between Katri Raiki (SDE) "Respekt" faction and the Independent Mihhail Stalnuhhin and his "Narva 2.0" grouping.

For the coalition to come to power, Toots needs to be voted out of office.

Before the vote, Toots gave a speech in both Estonian and Russian, outlining what his city government had achieved.

A vote of no confidence in city council deputy chairman Natalia Umarova also failed.

Yesterday, Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said party members who voted against Toots would be kicked out of the party. There are 10 Center members on the council, but five support Toots and five support Stalnuhhin's faction.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:38

No confidence motion against Narva mayor fails

11:39

Tartu postpones ice skating rink opening due to warm weather

10:31

Former EDF chief: Sweden halting offshore wind farms should be a warning for Estonia

10:00

Tartu 2024's economic boost smaller than expected

09:45

Melting snow floods Soomaa

09:32

PPA to close Lasnamäe service office next year

09:01

Analyst: Economy could start to slowly recover in 2025

29.11

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

29.11

Defense ministry can still impose more restrictions on offshore wind farms

29.11

Minister: Cutting red tape must not create more bureaucracy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

29.11

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba

29.11

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

29.11

Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in Q3

29.11

FM: Georgia's leadership heading directly into Russia's sphere of influence

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo