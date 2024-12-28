X!

Narva mayor faces another no confidence vote

News
The Center Party council chair election.
The Center Party council chair election. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A vote of no confidence against the Mayor or Narva Jaan Toots (Center) will be held on Saturday – for the second time in a month.

City Council Chair Tatjana Stolfat, who resigned from the Center Party on November 30, will also face a confidence vote at today's meeting.

The council plans to elect new deputy chairs, a new chair of the council, and a new mayor.

An earlier attempt to pass a no-confidence motion against Toots took place on November 30 but failed due to lack of support.

The motion required 16 votes to pass but only received 15 in favor. The Narva City Council has 31 members.

The extraordinary session of the Narva City Council will start at 4 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

In brief: Estonia-Finland cable disruption Updated

10:57

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

10:07

Narva mayor faces another no confidence vote

09:49

Foreign minister welcomes US decision to sanction Georgian Dream founder

08:55

Tartu marks New Year's Eve with three light shows

08:25

Nublu and Maria Kallastu's 'Push it' named Raadio 2's song of the year

08:18

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

08:04

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins From January 1

07:55

Navy commander: Weather significantly restricts our activities

07:21

Eesti Energia preparing to raise fixed electricity package prices

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

27.12

Estonia dispatches Navy patrol boat to guard EstLink 1 cable Updated

26.12

Finnish police: Ship at the site of EstLink 2's breakage missing anchor

27.12

Elering: We will disconnect from Russian grid even if connections are interrupted

27.12

NATO to enhance military presence in Baltic Sea after cable disruptions

10:57

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

27.12

Moldova buys Tallinn's old trolleybuses

07:21

Researcher: Finland's detention of Eagle S oil tanker sets legal precedent

27.12

Ministry planning several new alcohol policy restrictions

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo