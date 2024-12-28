Narva mayor faces another no confidence vote

A vote of no confidence against the Mayor or Narva Jaan Toots (Center) will be held on Saturday – for the second time in a month.

City Council Chair Tatjana Stolfat, who resigned from the Center Party on November 30, will also face a confidence vote at today's meeting.

The council plans to elect new deputy chairs, a new chair of the council, and a new mayor.

An earlier attempt to pass a no-confidence motion against Toots took place on November 30 but failed due to lack of support.

The motion required 16 votes to pass but only received 15 in favor. The Narva City Council has 31 members.

The extraordinary session of the Narva City Council will start at 4 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!