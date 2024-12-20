No coalition has managed to lock down Narva council

The situation in the Narva City Council remains unclear, with no coalition holding a definitive majority. Another wave of no-confidence motions is expected early next year.

On Thursday, the Center Party faction submitted a motion of no confidence against Narva City Council Chair Tatjana Stolfat. Meanwhile, the factions led by Katri Raik and Mihhail Stalnuhhin continue to push for a vote of no confidence against Mayor Jaan Toots (Center).

During the budget vote, amendments proposed by both the Center Party and the factions of Stalnuhhin and Raik received support.

Previously, the Center Party faction claimed to have secured 17 votes to form a governing coalition in the Narva City Council. However, on Thursday, their amendment had 16 signatures, yet ultimately 18 council members voted in favor of the Center Party's proposal.

"In my opinion, 18 or 19 votes would be sufficient. As of today, the situation fluctuates between 16, 17 and 18 votes, give or take," said Aleksei Jevgrafov, chair of the Center Party faction in the Narva City Council. "I believe this dynamic will remain until the elections. We'll see what happens next year."

"It's still a relatively significant political mess," said Narva City Council member Katri Raik, from the Respekt faction. "Today, three former members of the Respekt faction voted partly with the Stalnuhhin-Raik coalition and partly with another coalition. The coming days will clarify who ultimately aligns with whom. Today, we submitted two new motions of no confidence. These things are not typically done without a basis or hope."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!