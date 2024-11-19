Narva's new coalition faces first hurdle as Stalnuhhin drops chairman bid

Controversial independent Narva politician Mihhail Stalnuhhin, whose anti-government statements stirred public debate, said he would not run for city council chairman. The future of the new coalition agreed on Monday is now uncertain.

A new coalition agreement was struck on Monday by members of the previous ruling faction in Narva who support Stalnuhhin and Katri Raik's (SDE) electoral alliance, Respekt.

Raik is set to become mayor, while Stalnuhhin would have led the council.

But in response to newspaper Postimee's questions about the coup in Narva, Stalnuhhin said he would give up on his leadership plans.

"I can see how I annoy practically all political parties outside Narva. Nobody likes to hear an unpleasant truth. That is why I have informed Mrs Raik that I will not stand as a candidate for council chairman in the interests of forming a new coalition. Unfortunately, it is not possible in Estonia to cooperate with Stenbock House [the government] while remaining an honest person," he said.

Raik confirmed to ERR that Stalnuhhin would not be running for the position.

"I consider the step taken by Mikhail Stalnuhhin not to stand as a candidate for councilor as dignified and important," she said.

Raik added that she did not push him to give up his candidacy, but it had been discussed.

"There was indeed talk that this could be a way forward. But I certainly have not demanded anything. Coalition partners are not demanded, proposals are made to them and discussed," she said.

Exactly how the move will affect the new coalition is unclear. Raik's electoral alliance, Respekt, will meet this evening at 6 p.m.

Big lessons have been learned in the last few days, the politician said.

"Many people in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonia know exactly what it's like to live in Narva. And how to make coalitions, how to negotiate, and who is pro-Estonian and who is not. I hope that some people also feel a little ashamed of what they have said. I would recommend that in future you show more interest in Narva on a daily basis, not just when there is a crisis," Raik said.

There are 31 members on Narva City Council and 16 votes are needed to reach a majority or form a coalition. Raik said on Tuesday afternoon, that according to her knowledge, there are 17 supporters of the new coalition. It could rise in the coming hours.

On Monday, Raik and Stalnuhhin held a press conference to discuss the new coalition.

It was held mostly in Russian, which was criticized by the media, but defended by the pair who it was for local journalists. Simultaneous translation into Estonian was not provided, as usually required.

Stalnuhhin stated he would act in line with the constitution and legislation in city governance but reaffirmed his unchanged views on controversial issues such as the 2022 relocation to the national war museum of a World War Two-era tank, which had previously served as a war memorial and meeting point at its old location just north of the town.

On his stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Stalnuhhin said: "Why are you asking me? Does it depend on me? I am against the war."

Last week, Raik started negotiations with both the Center Party and Stalnuhhin.

"Mihhail Stalnuhhin and I have very different positions regarding whether there are Nazis and fascists in the Estonian government and how we view the war in Ukraine. Our views are entirely opposing. We have discussed these issues. But what unites us is a concern for the future of Narva," she said at the time.

