Former mayor negotiating new coalition in Narva

Social Democrat Katri Raik has begun negotiations in Narva to regain power in the city. She is speaking to both the Center Party and controversial local independent politician Mihhail Stalnuhhin.

"The old ruling faction in Narva has split into two parts – the so-called Mihhail Stalnuhhin wing and the so-called [Center Party] Aleksei Jevgrafov wing. This means the Center Party has approached our Respect faction for negotiations. Both sides are aware that we are discussing the city's future with both groups. We will likely reach a final decision by the weekend, and the city council meeting next Thursday will include a vote of no-confidence against the current council chairman," Raik told ERR.

"It is unfortunate that we have to conduct this through the media, but that's how it has happened," she added.

Raik noted that while she holds fundamentally different values on some issues with Mihhail Stalnuhhin, they share a concern for Narva's future.

"Mihhail Stalnuhhin and I have very different positions regarding whether there are Nazis and fascists in the Estonian government and how we view the war in Ukraine. Our views are entirely opposing. We have discussed these issues. But what unites us is a concern for the future of Narva," Raik said.

"We are talking about how, within two or three years, Narva has gone from being the city with the cheapest heating prices to the one with the most expensive. This is beyond the means of Narva residents. Last year, a grandmother might have paid €200 for an apartment; now, she will pay nearly €300, almost half of her pension. It is a very challenging situation. Jobs for the city, insulation of buildings, continued development of schools and kindergartens – these are the issues we are discussing, and all of this takes time," Raik explained.

"Narva politics is full of emotion. Discussions are long and complex, but for the good of the city's future, these discussions must be held as broadly as possible," she stated.

"But, as I've said before, my party is Narva. I live and work for the people and the future of Narva. So I don't align myself strictly with any one party," Raik added.

Asked whether she would be Narva's mayor in a month, Raik responded that she would be happy if she knew.

"I am not making any predictions right now. I am ready to be in opposition, and I am also ready to take on the responsibility of being mayor again or serving as council chair. But we all understand that if you have a choice between sitting in the back seat, the middle or the front seat on the bus, the front seat is always the most tempting at the end of the day," Raik said.

