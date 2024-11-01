Parties discussing lists for 2025 local elections

Political parties have started to publically discuss their top candidates and party lists for the local election next October.

On Thursday, both Reform and Social Democrats were asked about their plans.

Reform Chairman and Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the deputy mayor of Tallinn Pärtel-Peeter Pere has a very good chance of becoming the party's mayoral candidate in Tallinn. He is also the leader of the party's Tallinn faction.

"Of course, the Tallinn region must gather itself and make this decision," Michal told ERR.

In Tartu, Michal said current mayor Urmas Klaas is a strong candidate. "He is a proven and very strong city manager," added Michal. Klaas has held the role for a decade.

Michal will not stand in the local elections. "The prime minister, at least in our tradition, does not run in local elections. There are no plans to break with this tradition," he said.

Michal said the party mainly prepares for local elections at the regional level.

"The development of the local election program and candidate selection is within the local leader's authority. So, this process happens locally, while campaign resources and programmatic positions are overseen centrally," he said.

Kristen Michal and Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets said that he would like to run in the local elections in his home district of Türi municipality.

He also said that the current mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski will probably remain the mayoral candidate in Tallinn.

"There is certainly no reason to say that he could not be our next mayoral candidate," Läänemets told ERR.

Katri Raik wants to stand in Narva again. "She has power, influence, and impact in Narva. I believe Katri Raik will run in Narva again this time and will certainly be the lead candidate," he said.

Läänemets said the lists and manifestos will be decided next summer.

"All candidates will be finalized by then, but typically, the lead candidates on the lists are determined before the start of summer. This allows time to engage with people, introduce them, and communicate key messages.," he added.

Local elections take place on October 19.



