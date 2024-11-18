X!

SDE chief whip opposes former mayor's new coalition in Narva

News
Priit Lomp.
Priit Lomp. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party's Riigikogu faction, Priit Lomp, does not support a coalition being formed in Narva by party board member Katri Raik with Mihhail Stalnuhhin. According to Lomp, he hopes to hear clarifications on this matter at the board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

"I certainly do not support the formation of such a coalition and would not personally engage in it," Priit Lomp told ERR.

He emphasized that this is not a coalition formed by the Social Democratic Party itself, but rather a coalition led by an individual who is a member of the party. "This choice is not being made by the Social Democrats, but by an electoral alliance, which happens to include one Social Democrat," Lomp said.

"I believe that Narva, especially under the leadership of Katri Raik, adheres to the law, but I do not agree with any of Stalnuhhin's positions," Lomp stated.

According to Lomp, the Social Democrats have no authority to influence Raik's actions in this matter, but he still wishes to hear explanations about the coalition being formed at the Social Democrats' board meeting on Tuesday.

"We can discuss this. We can offer recommendations to individual members who are part of local councils, but ultimately, local people make their own choices," Lomp said.

"I hope to hear the board's stance during the meeting. Perhaps we can get explanations and answers from Katri as well and gain clarity on whether this coalition will even be formed," Lomp added.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin has previously stated that those who remove monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers are Nazis and referred to the previous government led by Kaja Kallas as fascists. Current Social Democratic Party leader Lauri Läänemets served as minister of the interior in that same government.

Stalnuhhin was expelled from the Center Party in 2022 due to his controversial views.

On Friday, Katri Raik told ERR that she is moving forward with forming a coalition in Narva with Mihhail Stalnuhhin. In the proposed coalition, Raik would serve as the mayor and Stalnuhhin as the chair of the city council. Raik noted that while she does not share Stalnuhhin's views on the war in Ukraine or the Estonian government, an alliance with him appeared more stable and reliable compared to alternatives such as the Center Party's Jaan Toots and Aleksei Jevgrafov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:28

Ammunition production at Ämari base to start in the spring

13:03

Children's fine motor skills increasingly a concern

13:03

Minimum wage to grow by 8% next year

12:48

SDE chief whip opposes former mayor's new coalition in Narva

12:32

Expert: US approval of Ukraine missile strikes should hamper Russian operations

11:59

ICDS head: Ukraine was prepared for Sunday missile and drone attack

11:20

Reserve general: Russia switching offensive into overdrive before Trump

10:51

Most respondents support revoking Russian citizens' voting rights in Estonia

10:18

Many Estonian ministry officials still working from home

09:55

Ex-ISS chief questions wisdom of removing Russian citizens' vote in Estonia

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.11

Estonian resident jailed for attempting to export dual-use gear to Russia

17.11

Tallinn mayor: Growing population putting pressure on education and transport

16.11

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

08:28

Estonia hoping impending Trump presidency will not mean US ambassador recall

17.11

Weather to take a turn for the colder

17.11

Estonian experts: Scholz calling Putin undermining Ukraine's position

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo