Katri Raik returns as Mayor of Narva

Katri Raik (SDE) has been reinstalled as Mayor of Narva following a coalition deal struck on Friday.

The change in Estonia's eastern border town, which is majority Russian-speaking, comes at a price however: Cooperation with Mihhail Stalnuhhin, who was ejected from the Center Party in late 2022 over remarks he made about Soviet-era monuments in Estonia.

Stalnuhhin is now an independent.

Raik told ERR Friday: "The coalition agreement states that I am the mayoral candidate. I will not be elected on November 21; these decisions take time," Raik noted.

"We ended negotiations with Jaan Toots and Aleksei Jevgrafov; we will proceed with negotiations with Mihhail Stalnuhhin's faction."

"The faction will be formed at the next council meeting, which takes place next Thursday, where a vote of no confidence will be expressed towards the current council chair," Raik went on.

Stalnuhhin will be council leader, she added.

A new ruling coalition agreement for Narva was reached on Friday and will be presented next week.

Raik began coalition talks with the Center Party and Mihhail Stalnuhhin this week.

SDE chair and Interior Minsiter Lauri Läänemets said he supported Katri Raik returning as Narva's mayor despite the challenging coalition options, stressing Raik's pro-Estonian stance as vital for security and cooperation, and as the best of a bad situation in terms of options.

Raik was Narva mayor December 2020-August 2021, and again December 2021-September 2023, when she was ousted in a vote of no confidence. Jaan Toots (Center) had been mayor since then.

She is also a former interior minister.

Editor's note: This story is developing.

