X!

Katri Raik returns as Mayor of Narva

News
Katri Raik.
Katri Raik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Katri Raik (SDE) has been reinstalled as Mayor of Narva following a coalition deal struck on Friday.

The change in Estonia's eastern border town, which is majority Russian-speaking, comes at a price however: Cooperation with Mihhail Stalnuhhin, who was ejected from the Center Party in late 2022 over remarks he made about Soviet-era monuments in Estonia.

Stalnuhhin is now an independent.

Raik told ERR Friday: "The coalition agreement states that I am the mayoral candidate. I will not be elected on November 21; these decisions take time," Raik noted.

"We ended negotiations with Jaan Toots and Aleksei Jevgrafov; we will proceed with negotiations with Mihhail Stalnuhhin's faction."

"The faction will be formed at the next council meeting, which takes place next Thursday, where a vote of no confidence will be expressed towards the current council chair," Raik went on.

Stalnuhhin will be council leader, she added.

A new ruling coalition agreement for Narva was reached on Friday and will be presented next week.

Raik began coalition talks with the Center Party and Mihhail Stalnuhhin this week.

SDE chair and Interior Minsiter Lauri Läänemets said he supported Katri Raik returning as Narva's mayor despite the challenging coalition options, stressing Raik's pro-Estonian stance as vital for security and cooperation, and as the best of a bad situation in terms of options.

Raik was Narva mayor December 2020-August 2021, and again December 2021-September 2023, when she was ousted in a vote of no confidence. Jaan Toots (Center) had been mayor since then.

She is also a former interior minister.

Editor's note: This story is developing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: ERR Radio News, interviewer Indrek Kiisler.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:19

Estonian musicologist: Karaoke boosts mood, good for your health

15:41

Nora the German Shepherd dog gets Estonia's first canine hip prosthesis

14:37

Young cyclist Küüt joins newly Estonian-flagged Quick Pro Team

14:03

Katri Raik returns as Mayor of Narva

13:31

Eesti 200 deletes video on revoking voting rights from social media

12:58

Crime in Estonia rises 4% on year, fraud up 25%

12:53

Finance Ministry not to work on sample state budget before next year

12:26

Gallery: Estonian artist Laura Põld opens first solo exhibition in Riga

11:55

Viljar Lubi: British business awaits bold governmental decisions

11:24

Car prices can vary by thousands of euros between Estonia, other countries

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.11

Tallinn Airport to increase passenger fees

07:35

Prime minister: Estonian patriots should become Estonian citizens

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

14.11

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

14.11

New Latvian industrial park to boost Estonia's economy, create jobs

14.11

Minister: Crime rising due to bad economic situation

14.11

EU-funded study to assess Russian-language state communication in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo