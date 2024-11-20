Katri Raik's return as Narva mayor and council chair's identity still unclear

The saga of Katri Raik (SDE) as the next mayor of Narva continues this week, ahead of Thursday's vote on city council chair.

Politics in Narva, a majority Russian-speaking town on the eastern border, are idiosyncratic even compared with the rest of Ida-Viru County.

While the region was traditionally a Center Party stronghold, this has been in decline since 2019, leaving a power vacuum and frequent changes in Narva's governing coalition. Any new coalition agreement would only be a stop-gap measure ahead of the October 2025 local elections.

SDE chair and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets noted Raik's plan to form a coalition with Mihhail Stalnuhhin, with the latter as council chair.

Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In 2022, Stalnuhhin was ejected from the Center Party over remarks about the removal of Soviet-era monuments. Although these remarks were not strictly against party statutes, the move was not supported by the party.

"The party's board did not back Katri Raik," Läänemets said, adding: "Our position was clearly expressed, and this situation is unacceptable to us."

In Narva, Raik leads a local electoral alliance, Respekt, rather than SDE's list despite being a party member.

She has the choice between forming a coalition or remaining in opposition. Läänemets highlighted a dilemma: while an alliance with Stalnuhhin was beyond SDE's preferred scope, it is crucial Raik, a former Narva mayor, stays.

Lauri Läänemets. Source: ERR/Kirke Ert

"If Raik were to leave, it would essentially mean that Estonia has lost Narva," he said, stressing Raik's unique role as the sole Estonian member on the city council.

Meanwhile, Tallinn Mayor and SDE Vice-Chair Jevgeni Ossinovski said Tuesday he advised Raik not to let Stalnuhhin gain significant influence in city leadership, adding he would not have formed a coalition with Stalnuhhin if in her position.

Ossinovski acknowledged Narva's unique political dynamics, stating, "Katri Raik is a strong political figure who is more than capable of asserting herself."

This applies not only to Stalnuhhin but also to the Center Party as it operates in Narva.

Jevgeni Ossinovki (SDE). Source: ERR

"If the choice is between different Center Party factions ruling Narva or Katri Raik leading, the latter is preferable," Ossinovski said.

Raik announced Tuesday that Tatjana Stolfat would be the city council chair candidate, replacing Stalnuhhin, whom she had nominated late last week.

Raik emphasized ongoing collaboration with "Narva 2.0" while awaiting other key nominations and ahead of Thursday's crucial vote. "If things do not go as planned, there is always the option to go into opposition," she added.

Stalnuhhin withdrew his bid for the council chair position on Tuesday, citing challenges in collaborating with Estonia's central government while maintaining his integrity.

Katri Raik with Mihhail Stalnuhhin at Monday's press conference in Narva. Source: ERR

Raik confirmed Stalnuhhin's withdrawal, calling it a "significant and dignified step," while emphasizing their differing political views and shared focus on Narva's future.

An alliance between Respekt and Stalnuhhin's Narva faction would hold a city council majority and was presented by Raik last week as a stability option for the largely Russian-speaking town.

Raik previously served as Narva mayor in two terms, most recently until September, when Jaan Toots (Center) assumed the role. She is also a former interior minister.

--

