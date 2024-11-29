X!

Center to expel members voting against Narva mayor

Mayor of Narva Jaan Toots (Center).
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Center Party plans to expel party members who vote in favor of a no-confidence motion against Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center) during Saturday's city council session, Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart told ERR.

A new coalition has been created in Narva between SDE's Katri Raik's Respekt faction and independent Mihhail Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0. They are seeking to vote Mayor Jaan Toots (Center) out of office and replace him.

Narva's Center party members are split between Stalnuhhin and Toots' factions, with five in each.

"According to the Center Party's statutes, those who vote for the no-confidence motion against the Center Party's mayor are no longer members of the party from that moment," Kõlvart said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this situation in Narva is nothing new. There have always been people for whom the party is just a brand to exploit. Today provides a good opportunity to see who truly belongs to the party and who treats it merely as a flag they can discard when convenient," Kõlvart commented.

The chairman added that the party's board would likely address the issue of members voting against Toots next week.

Members of the Center Party who have joined Mihhail Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0 faction include Tatjana Stolfat, Jekaterina Golubtsova, Jelena Kavrus, Viktoria Lutus, and Jelena Pahhomova. They are expected to vote in favor of the no-confidence motion against Toots on Saturday.

During the same city council session, a new mayor is scheduled to be elected. The coalition of Katri Raik's Respekt faction and Mihhail Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0 faction plans to nominate Katri Raik (SDE) as the next mayor.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

