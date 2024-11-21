Chairman: Changing the constitution has become a pro-Estonia competition

Opposition Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said discussions about revoking voting rights and changing the constitution have turned into a competition to show who is the biggest Estonian patriot. He said more important issues need attention.

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu passed the first reading of the draft of the coalition parties, with which citizens of third countries want to take away the right to vote in local government elections.

Politicians want to stop Russian and Belarusians from voting in local elections.

The Center Party did not support the bill. It has a big support base among Russian-speaking Estonians and citizens from third countries, usually Russia in the Estonian context.

Kõvart said he does not understand why the issue is getting so much attention.

"We have other problems – our economy is shrinking for the third consecutive year, and taxes are rising. /.../ Why are we amending the Constitution at a time when we have other pressing issues to address? Do we really want [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to have a memorial in our Constitution? /.../ Is it truly the case that amending the Constitution has become a kind of championship to determine who is the most pro-Estonian?" he told "Esimene stuudio."

"My stance is pragmatic: what are we solving with this? /.../ I am aware of the problems this will create," added Kõlvart.

Kõlvart noted that if the aim of revoking voting rights is to prevent foreign nationals with anti-Estonian sentiments from interfering in Estonia's affairs, such individuals have already been identified by security agencies and are being dealt with accordingly.

The main justification for changing the constitution is security. However, the Social Democrats' willingness to compromise suggests that this argument is being used as a tool to fit the political situation as needed, the chairman said.

"I would like to remind you that the esteemed Minister of the Interior (Lauri Läänemets), who is also the leader of the Social Democrats, just a few weeks ago argued the opposite: that if we revoke voting rights, we create a security risk. And now he says we should make a compromise. How is it possible to compromise on security issues, I ask?" Kõlvart said.

He agreed that taking away voting rights in local elections from citizens of Russia and Belarus affects the election results in some municipalities, such as Ida-Viru County in eastern Estonia.

If a politician claims that he has not thought about it, he is not telling the whole truth, Kõlvart said: "If you ask politicians, they will say it is not an issue, that they have not thought about it. But everyone is thinking about it."

Kölvart: Narva's coup happened because Toots tried to change things

A new coalition is emerging in the city of Narva, where Katri Raik (SDE) is forming an alliance with the faction led by former Center Party member Mihhail Stalnuhhin. This will see the Center Party move to the opposition on the council.

Kõlvart said both Stalnuhhin and Raiki had a unique opportunity: the former could take revenge on the Center Party for being expelled from the party, and the latter would get the position of mayor. "Both dreams are almost fulfilled," he said.

Kõlvart explained that the tensions started in Narva when Center's Jaan Tootswanted to change the structure of the city government and reform the city system. "Stalnuhhin opposed it and had the opportunity to come to an agreement with Katri Raik, whose choice was the position of mayor," Kõlvart stated.

The chairman said being in the opposition in Narva gives the Center Party an opportunity to purify itself, and in the local elections held in less than a year, it will be possible to see what choice the residents of Narva will make

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!