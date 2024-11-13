Only EU, NATO citizens to keep voting rights under new bill

A bill seeking to remove voting rights for third-country citizens will be discussed in the Riigikogu next week. Citizens of EU and NATO countries, as well as stateless people, will still be able to participate in local elections.

Third-country nationals from all countries holding permanent resident status can currently vote in Estonia's local elections. But MPs want to strip Russians and Belarusians of that right in connection to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under the new bill, only citizens from the European Union and NATO countries and stateless people – so-called gray passport holders – will retain the right. Anyone from another country will lose the right to cast a ballot.

The Constitution Committee on Monday discussed two amendments. One was put forward by committee chairman Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) and the other by opposition party Isamaa.

Terras' received 61 signatures of support compared to Isamaa's 28. The draft will be debated in the Riigikogu on November 19, with a month given for amendments.

Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The main difference is that the coalition's bill allows stateless people to keep their rights and the opposition's does not.

Chairman of the Isamaa's Riigkogu faction Helir-Valdor Seeder said the lack of support was an unpleasant surprise.

"Coalition MPs do not wish to have a broad-based debate in the Riigikogu, opting instead to develop a "take it or leave it" draft bill, which they have likened to a kind of Brezhnev-era package deal," said Seeder.

Opposition MPs do not think voting rights for non-citizens should be enshrined in the constitution. They think losing voting rights could motivate them to integrate.

But the Social Democrats (SDE) – who backed the policy – are not going to change their mind.

Priit Lomp. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We hold on to this idea because it is important to ensure that we do not throw the baby out with the bathwater; our goal is to bring people together within Estonia rather than push them away," said Priit Lomp, SDE's Riigikogu faction chairman.

SDE also wants to introduce a registration obligation for voters to prevent hostile countries from interfering in Estonian elections.

But Terras said this will be difficult: "Regarding loyalty checks or voter registration, the question is how to enshrine this in the constitution — if it is even possible to do so. I am not entirely sure whether such wording would hold up legally. We are also awaiting an analysis from the Ministry of Justice on this matter."

He said the bill needs a big majority – 80 percent of MPs – to pass it and change the constitution. This will not be possible if the opposition does not back it.

Seeder said they are ready for further discussions.

Helir-Valdor Seeder Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"First of all, we have no choice. We have to participate in this process. But secondly, we also have a substantial desire to reach an amendment to the constitution," he said.

Jaak Valge (Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives) said his party, which split from EKRE earlier this year, will make proposals.

"We will definitely make suggestions for improvement, and we have a month to do so. We will then try to improve it as much as possible, and then we will make the final decision when all the circumstances are clear," he said.

EKRE wants to remove votes from citizens of aggressor countries as well as gray passport holders.

The Center Party is against any amendment to the constitution.

Voters at a polling station in Pärnu (2021 local elections). Source: Kaupo Meiel / ERR

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several political parties have proposed blocking third-country citizens from voting in Estonian elections. The measure is aimed at citizens from countries hostile to Estonia, such as Russia and Belarus.

Some parties, such as SDE, argue not all citizens of these countries should lose their voting rights as many are supportive of Estonia.

There are approximately 83,500 Russian citizens living in Estonia, roughly a third of whom have participated in local elections in past years. They are more likely to vote in local election results in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County.

The government wants to change the law before the 2025 local elections next October. You can read about who voted in the last local elections here.

Third-country nationals cannot vote in Riigikogu elections.

--

