Whether stateless persons will lose right to vote still undecided

The constitutional amendment that would strip Russian and Belarusian citizens of the right to vote in local elections is likely to pass in the Riigikogu and could take effect as soon as next fall's local elections. However, it remains unclear whether stateless persons, or holders of Estonia's alien's (so-called gray) passports will retain their voting rights.

Currently, two constitutional amendment drafts are under deliberation in the Riigikogu, both aimed at removing voting rights from citizens of aggressor states. According to the coalition's compromise proposal, stateless persons, including holders of gray passports, would still be able to vote. Under the opposition's draft, however, they would not.

The Isamaa party's position is that both drafts should pass their first readings before a final decision is made. This approach is also supported by the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), which does not have a parliamentary faction.

"It is undoubtedly necessary to strip voting rights from third-country nationals, specifically Russian and Belarusian citizens. But similarly, it should apply to non-citizens. The so-called compromise introduced by the coalition as a result of the Social Democrats' political maneuvering is absolutely unacceptable," emphasized Henn Põlluaas, a Riigikogu member and ERK politician.

Asked whether the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives would vote against the draft, Henn Põlluaas stated that there is still time until the final vote. Tõnis Mölder, an unaffiliated member of the Riigikogu who has aligned more closely with Isamaa since leaving the Center Party, expressed a similar stance.

"In principle, I believe the coalition's current proposal is a very good one. At this stage, my minimum goal is to support the first reading. However, as for the second reading and the potential inclusion of revoking the voting rights of gray passport holders, that will be one of the main parliamentary debates in the coming months," said Mölder.

Independent MP Enn Eesmaa has signed onto the coalition's draft proposal.

The coalition's compromise is opposed by EKRE, which supports removing voting rights from both citizens of aggressor states and stateless persons.

The Center Party, however, opposes any constitutional amendments, arguing that such changes do not align with security interests.

"The current debate and these two proposed drafts amount to populist politics that, if anything, bring us closer to a security crisis. Not to mention that there are other pressing issues in the country that need addressing," said Mihhail Kõlvart, chairman of the Center Party.

Amending the constitution requires a four-fifths majority, meaning at least 81 votes in favor if all 101 Riigikogu members are present.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!