PM urges parties to stick to compromise on Russian citizens' voting rights

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Vikerraadio's "Stuudios on peaminister" program that he personally supports revoking voting rights from stateless individuals. However, he noted that the Social Democrats have been willing to compromise, and other parties should also come together to find common ground so that constitutional amendments can be expedited.

Donald Trump, who has been re-elected as president of the United States, has promised to impose 60 percent tariffs on China and 10-20 percent tariffs on Europe. "First, it's important to understand that campaign promises do not always materialize exactly as stated. It's worth looking at concrete decisions and steps," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

The prime minister emphasized that the U.S. remains one of Europe's strongest allies and that a tariff dispute would be detrimental for all involved. "I think Europe will carefully consider what the underlying motivations might be and begin discussions accordingly," he said.

Michal also noted that during Trump's term, the U.S. is likely to increase LNG exports, which could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Last week, European Union leaders convened in Budapest. When asked whether leaders who support Trump now have more leverage to push their vision within Europe, Michal stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was pleased with the victory of the candidate he favored.

"Europe, by its nature and purpose, does not change. Our goal remains a rules-based democratic world order, stability and prosperity. That is the essence of Europe, and it will continue to operate as such," said the prime minister. Key concerns raised among other leaders include security spending and the nature of the economic space going forward.

Michal acknowledged that while heads of state may have their personal preferences, leadership requires taking into account the people's decision in democratic elections.

From Estonia's perspective, the Republicans have historically been strong allies, noted Michal. "In terms of defense, the message Trump previously conveyed – that Europe must contribute more to its own defense – is, from Estonia's point of view, very reasonable."

Trump's statements on supporting Ukraine have been mixed. Michal affirmed that Estonia will maintain its commitment to supporting Ukraine, even if some countries change their stance or reduce their support. Any decision regarding Ukraine must involve Ukraine itself. "Ukraine is fighting not just for the Nordic and Baltic states but for a rules-based democratic Europe," he said.

Compromise on voting rights constitutional amendment should be appreciated

According to Prime Minister Kristen Michal, his support for limiting voting rights should come as no surprise. "Some form of de-Putinization must take place here," he said.

The prime minister pointed out that Russian influence can be clearly seen in the elections of countries like Georgia and Moldova, and that the aim of amending the Constitution is to prevent aggressor states from having a say in Estonian affairs.

Under the currently proposed compromise, stateless individuals, often referred to as holders of "grey passports," would retain the right to vote in local elections.

"Non-citizens are a separate category. Today, if we want to achieve a timely constitutional amendment in this parliamentary term, the only way to reach common ground is to focus on the shared goal of excluding the citizens of aggressor states," Michal explained.

Michal personally would also remove voting rights from stateless persons. "This is because people have had the time and opportunity to choose the country they wish to belong to and participate in its decision-making processes."

The premier noted that, for now, the compromise proposed by the Social Democrats, which preserves voting rights for grey passport holders, is the quickest path forward, as any legislative change requires a significant majority in parliament.

Since the Center Party opposes the changes and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has expressed ambiguous positions, Michal emphasized that other parties must come together to enact these changes.

When asked why the Social Democrats, who had previously opposed amending the Constitution, changed their stance, Michal cited security concerns and a need for consistency. "I highly appreciate the fact that the Social Democrats were willing to move from their completely negative position to seeking solutions," he said.

The prime minister called on all parliamentary parties to understand that this amendment requires unity and to appreciate the compromise on the table.

If a sufficient majority for an expedited constitutional amendment cannot be achieved, Michal noted that it would need to be passed by two consecutive parliamentary compositions. "If that's the case, so be it. But it would be more reasonable to act now and swiftly," he concluded.

