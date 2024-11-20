X!

Legislation to revoke voting rights from third-country nationals passes first reading

News
MPs in the Session Hall during a sitting of the Riigikogu.
MPs in the Session Hall during a sitting of the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The draft bill put forward by Estonia's governing coalition, which essentially seeks to remove the rights of citizens of aggressor states and most third-country nationals to vote in local elections, passed its first reading before the Riigikogu by 79 votes to seven.

Under the bill, holders of grey passports will retain the right to vote in local elections as will citizens from EU and NATO countries.

Isamaa and EKRE are both opposed to that aspect of the bill, though neither supported the Center Party's proposal to reject the draft.

"The Eesti 200 and Reform Party MPs acknowledge that they too would like to resolve the issue in a way whereby we do not give the Constitutional right to vote in local elections to stateless persons. Now, unfortunately, the Social Democratic Party have made this a condition and so the whole coalition is being held in this hostage crisis. I do not think that is dignified. In parliament, political forces should be free to make decisions as they see fit in the interests of Estonia, and the values of the Social Democrats cannot be the yardstick to represent the people," said Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu.

"In fact, they are opposites – the position of Isamaa and the position of the Social Democrats. Obviously, reaching a consensus there is difficult," said Riigikogu Deputy Speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform).

"However, I think that in terms of certain wording, looking a little further ahead, I can still see possible points of compromise on which both parties could agree and be satisfied with it," Kivimägi added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:04

Eesti Energia audit flags critical flaws, particularly with oil shale

13:43

Nearly 2,000 people rode Tartu's self-driving culture bus

13:06

Minister: Eesti Energia audit 'a bit worse' than just pricing issues

12:42

Estonia helps bust international prescription drugs smuggling operation

11:53

Nordica bosses skip Riigikogu's anti-corruption committee meeting

11:24

Municipality wants to limit tourist visits to Prangli Island

10:58

Report: Oil shale ash can boost vegetation in abandoned peat cutting areas

10:26

Chairman: Changing the constitution has become a pro-Estonia competition

09:41

Cultural Endowment fund to boost sports support via gambling tax revenue

09:40

Thousands of unexploded Soviet munitions found during Nursipalu expansion

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy Updated

20.11

Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia Updated

20.11

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

20.11

Minister: Time to move on from 'illusion' of an Estonian national airline

19.11

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.11

Gallery: Spanish spy thriller 'Zeta' filming goes ahead in Tallinn

20.11

Estonia's Belarusians appeal to Riigikogu to drop comparison with Russia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo