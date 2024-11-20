X!

Isamaa proposes law change to strip Russian nationals of local election vote

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder at the Riigikogu.
Helir-Valdor Seeder at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The opposition party Isamaa is advocating constitutional amendments at the Riigikogu, via legislative amendments, to adjust voting rights for Russian and Belarusian nationals, stressing consensus and legal alignment ahead of next year's local elections.

The first reading of two draft amendments to the Constitution concerning voting rights is on the agenda at Wednesday's Riigikogu sitting.

The Isamaa faction is due to propose an amendment to the Local Government Council Election Act to align it with planned constitutional changes for the 2025 elections.

Isamaa chief whip Helir-Valdor Seeder said: "The current Local Government Council Election Act specifies two dates which do not align with the planned entry into force of the constitutional amendments."

"These relate to the formation of electoral districts and the number of voters per district required to determine the allocation of mandates, specifically no later than 90 days before election day and/or June 1.

"Since the constitutional amendment could take effect either at the end of June or the beginning of July, these dates need to be adjusted," he added.

Isamaa's position is that the first reading of both constitutional amendment drafts under deliberation should be concluded on Wednesday, and that over the next three months, the Riigikogu should aim to achieve the broadest possible consensus for the urgent constitutional changes, Seeder went on.

"At the same time, the Local Government Council Election Act must also be amended, to ensure that the will of the Riigikogu and the overwhelming majority of the Estonian public gets fulfilled," Seeder concluded.

Amending the Estonian Constitution, which has not been amended since its inception in 1991, is one route to stripping voting rights of Russian and Belarusian nationals residing on a permanent basis in Estonia.

At present, these and all other third-country nationals permanently resident may vote in the local elections, but the changed security situation since the last municipal elections in 2021 has brought this right under scrutiny – even if it may just be a case of the Kremlin manipulating the vote via a small proportion of that entire demographic in Estonia.

The local elections take place in October 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

20:15

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

19:58

First 3 tonnes of phosphorite brought to surface in Lääne-Viru County

19:20

Coalition's draft Constitutional amendment passes first reading

18:46

Influencer hired to boost Riigikogu's social media following among youth

18:07

Ukrainian civil servants visit Estonia for EU study trip

17:50

Estonia's Belarusians appeal to Riigikogu to drop comparison with Russia

17:30

Tsahkna: Eesti 200 must be prepared to join up with another party

16:50

Supermarket: Discounted products make up more than half of goods sold

16:14

Gallery: 1,000 candles lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square in support of Ukraine Updated

15:55

Riigikogu members' expenses cut under new agreement

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09:33

Nordica files for bankruptcy Updated

09:53

Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia Updated

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

19.11

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:26

Minister: Time to move on from 'illusion' of an Estonian national airline

16:14

Gallery: 1,000 candles lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square in support of Ukraine Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo