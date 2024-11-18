Most respondents support revoking Russian citizens' voting rights in Estonia

A Norstat survey commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies revealed that 63 percent of Estonian citizens support revoking voting rights for Russian citizens living in Estonia. Additionally, 48 percent support removing voting rights for stateless persons.

The pollster asked respondents whether voting rights in local elections should be revoked for long-term residents of Estonia who are citizens of Russia and Belarus. According to the results, 63 percent of respondents supported this move (combining "yes" and "rather yes" responses), while 29 percent opposed it (combining "no" and "rather no"). Eight percent were undecided.

Among Estonian respondents, 74 percent supported removing voting rights, compared to only 12 percent of respondents from other ethnic backgrounds.

Supporters of revoking voting rights were in a clear majority among voters of four parliamentary parties: 84 percent of Eesti 200 and Reform Party voters supported the measure, followed by 79 percent of Isamaa voters and 78 percent of EKRE voters.

Among Social Democratic Party (SDE) voters, 62 percent supported removing voting rights.

Conversely, only 13 percent of Center Party supporters favored the measure, with 81 percent opposing it.

While the coalition's voting rights bill would allow stateless persons, often referred to as "gray passport" holders, to still vote in local elections, a competing bill from the opposition would strip this right. Respondents were asked whether they support maintaining voting rights for stateless persons in local elections as an exception.

Opinions were more evenly divided on this issue: 48 percent of respondents opposed granting the exception, while 42 percent supported it, with 9 percent undecided.

Among Estonian respondents, 57 percent opposed preserving voting rights for gray passport holders, compared to just 6 percent of respondents from other ethnic backgrounds.

Opposition to preserving voting rights for gray passport holders was strong among Reform Party supporters (68 percent), EKRE supporters (67 percent), Isamaa supporters (64 percent) and Eesti 200 supporters (60 percent).

Social Democratic Party (SDE) supporters were more divided, with 43 percent opposing and 45 percent supporting the exception.

Among Center Party supporters, only 5 percent opposed preserving voting rights for gray passport holders, while 92 percent supported it.

The survey also asked whether long-term residents of Estonia who are Ukrainian citizens should have voting rights in local elections. A majority of respondents, 60 percent, opposed granting this right, while 31 percent were in favor and 9 percent were undecided.

Among Estonian respondents, 63 percent opposed voting rights for Ukrainian citizens, with 32 percent in favor. Among respondents of other ethnicities, 47 percent opposed and 48 percent supported the proposal.

The Norstat survey was conducted online on November 14 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, with a total of 1,000 respondents participating.

--

