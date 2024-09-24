Union head: Teachers will settle for no pay rise next year

News
Reemo Voltri.
Reemo Voltri. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Given the poor state of the national budget, teachers are willing to show solidarity with the rest of society and will not go on strike due to next year's wage freeze, said Reemo Voltri, head of the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL).

According to Reemo Voltri, the second and final round of negotiations between the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) and Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) on minimum wage levels for next year took place on Tuesday. This confirmed information previously reported in the media that teachers' salaries will fall next year compared to the national average wage.

Despite this decline, teachers will not go on strike, although at the beginning of salary negotiations in early September, Voltri had said that teachers could maintain industrial peace if their minimum wage levels were not lowered.

"At the moment, considering the state of the national budget, which is largely due to Estonia needing to invest in national defense spending, the teaching staff is willing to show solidarity with the rest of society," Voltri said.

"This is on the condition that we receive assurances for the coming years, so that it is clear that the value of the teaching profession is not just talk, but is truly reflected on paper through concrete steps in the years ahead," Voltri added.

There will be no further talks with the minister about salaries for this or next year, but discussions on the career model and workload will continue on Friday.

"On Wednesday, we will also send an invitation to the minister of education to begin collective bargaining negotiations for agreeing on the minimum wage levels for 2026-2027, as outlined in our strike resolution. We hope that the government and its representative, Kristina Kallas, will keep their word and that we can reach an agreement that outlines how salaries will increase in the coming years, so that we achieve the goal of making teachers' pay competitive by 2027," Voltri explained.

Currently, the average wage in Estonia is slightly over €2,000. Kallas has said that ensuring teachers' wages do not fall compared to the rising average wage next year would require an additional €80 million, which the government finds difficult to secure. Right now, the minimum pay of teachers makes up 94 percent of the national average wage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:43

Circuit court partly alters sentence handed to wrestling trainer

14:42

Kersti Kaljulaid: EOK must become an open platform for sports management

14:26

Union head: Teachers will settle for no pay rise next year

13:50

Külli Taro: Revolving door effect might harm government's credibility

13:34

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

13:33

Estonians in the US recall the Great Flight on its 80th anniversary

12:55

New exhibition explores Art Museum of Estonia's collections through time

12:24

Pedestrian tunnel on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee now open

11:49

Supreme Court rejects AS Giga court ruling public disclosure appeal

11:25

Ministry: Sharply increasing reporting threshold insensible

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

10:06

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.09

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.09

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

23.09

Transport Administration defends new driving theory test questions

23.09

Estonia's incoming profit tax might be too much for small companies

23.09

Lawyer must admit on radio he lied about former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo