Teachers' union calling for 10% pay rise

The Estonian Education Personnel Union is expecting a 10-11 percent pay raise over the next two years for teachers working full-time.

On March 25, the Estonian Education Personnel Union sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education and Research and the Government Office to begin negotiations over the minimum salary for teachers in 2026.

No response has been received so far, even though the Collective Agreements Act stipulates that negotiations must begin within seven days.

As a result of the 2024 strike, the minimum salary for full-time teachers rose by 4 percent. The national average salary, however, increased by 8 percent. This year, the country's average wage growth is forecast to be 6 percent, while for teachers it is projected at 0 percent.

According to Reemo Voltri, head of the Education Personnel Union, teachers are in an unfair position.

"The national average has risen 14 percent over two years, while teachers' salaries have only gone up 4 percent. That's a 10 percent gap, which is nothing short of catastrophic. Our teaching workforce is aging and the number of unqualified teachers is increasing every year. As of today, one in four teachers is already unqualified. A teacher in Estonia is supposed to be a specialist with a master's degree, but if we compare their salaries with other higher-education professionals, the gap is approaching 40 to 50 percent," said Voltri.

"We want to see a clear plan emerge from the coalition negotiations on how we're going to ensure that teacher salaries start at the national average. That would require a 10-11 percent pay increase over the next two years, which is by no means unachievable," he added.

There will be no salary increase for teachers this year. Voltri noted that although teachers understand the seriousness of the security situation and the need to protect the country, ensuring quality education must also remain a priority — and that may mean taking the path of another strike.

"Teacher salaries are fast approaching the level of the national minimum wage, even though teachers are professionals with a master's degree. If we receive no response, we will definitely begin working with the national conciliator and prepare to act — so that this situation doesn't become a full-blown catastrophe or something even worse for teachers. Every year, the number of unqualified teachers increases, the teaching workforce continues to age and there is very little new talent entering the field. That's a real threat, without a doubt," Voltri said.

