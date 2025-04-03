Education minister: Teachers' salaries must increase next year

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said she wants to reach an agreement with teachers on a pay raise for the next two years.

"Teachers' salaries must increase next year. We cannot go in with zero growth. Teachers' salaries are falling behind the average wage, and we must find the resources, even though the state budget is very tight. Defense spending is draining all the additional revenue from the budget, but we still have to find the money," Kallas told ERR.

"Our aim is to reach an agreement in advance on a salary increase for the next two years," she added.

Teachers are seeking a 10–11 percent pay raise. The minister believes this would amount to about €77 million and is too optimistic a request. "I would not be so optimistic that we can manage such a large raise," she said.

Salary negotiations with teachers will begin next week, Kallas said. In addition to pay, negotiations on a collective agreement are also on the table, including discussions about teachers' working conditions.

Reemo Voltri, head of the Education Workers' Union, told ERR on Thursday that while teachers understand the poor security situation and the need to protect the country, it is also necessary to ensure quality education.

That may mean taking the path of a strike if the desired pay raise is not achieved.

According to the minister of education, teachers absolutely have the right to strike, and they should use it if necessary.

"Teachers absolutely have the right to strike. Teachers have that right, and they should use it. There is public support for increasing teachers' salaries," Kallas said.

