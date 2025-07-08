Books, button accordions and dill seeds all in demand at Tallinn libraries

Women make up the majority of readers in the Tallinn Central Library system, where visitors in 2024 borrowed not only books, but also everything from guitars and gardening tools to yoga mats, blood pressure monitors and seeds.

According to Tallinn Central Library's latest annual report, 1.7 million items were borrowed from the library in 2024, of which more than 930,000 were printed books.

About 25 percent of readers were under 18, and roughly 35 percent were between the ages of 30 and 50. Notably, women made up 70 percent of the city's public library users.

The central library system offers more than just books.

The most popular sports item borrowed last year was the PRO yoga mat, and other frequently borrowed items included dumbbells and blood pressure and pulse monitors. In total, sports and fitness equipment was checked out 851 times in 2024.

The electric guitar was the most borrowed instrument from Tallinn's central public library system last year, with the garmon (karmoška) — a small button accordion — and small zither (väikekannel) also proving popular. In total, musical instruments were checked out 346 times.

Tallinn Central Library runs a seed library, where users can borrow vegetable, herb and flower seeds. In 2024, seed packets were checked out 804 times, with dill and tomato seeds topping the list in the Estonian capital.

The city's library system also includes a tool library, where the Makita hedge trimmer was the most borrowed item last year. In total, tools were checked out 541 times, mostly for gardening use.

According to the 2024 annual report, the most common fact inquiries submitted to Tallinn Central Library last year were about bus schedules, addresses of institutions, phone numbers and opening hours.

"But other kinds of questions were asked as well, such as when the currently ongoing Olympic Games will end, on what page of Oskar Luts' novel 'Spring' the main character Joosep Toots shows others how to write messages with milk, and who on the English side helped General Johan Laidoner during World War II," the report states.

Libraries more popular during economic downturn

Loans of Russian-language literature dropped by 10 percent last year, as new titles are no longer being ordered from Russia.

Meanwhile, overall borrowing of foreign-langauge literature rose by nearly 9 percent.

"According to librarians, young people are increasingly eager to read literature in English, and often specifically sought out books recommended on social media," the report highlights.

The current economic climate may also be working in the library's favor. "It's common for library services to see increased use during economic downturns," the report notes.

In 2024, Tallinn Central Library earned nearly €80,000 overdue fines.

Tallinn Central Library includes several branches across the city — Laagna, Nurmenuku and Sääse — forming a citywide public library network. Although its legal name remains Tallinn Central Library, it now operates under the brand name Tallinn Libraries.

