Gallery: Estonian National Library closes for extensive renovations

On Friday evening the Estonian National Library at Tõnismägi in Tallinn closed its doors for five years to undergo extensive renovations. ERR's photographer captured the last moments before the closure.

During the construction works, the library will move to Narva maantee 11 and will be open from January 7. In total, 3.5 million books and documents have been relocated.

The Tõnismägi building is expected to reopen in 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!