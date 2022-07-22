Gallery: National Library renovation underway in Tallinn

Construction underway at Estonia's National Library in Tallinn.
The €59 million renovation of Estonia's National Library in Tallinn is in full swing and will continue until 2025.

During the construction works thousands of books and archive materials have been relocated to the former Danske Bank building on Narva mantee, which is acting as the library's temporary home.

The building, located at Tõnismagi, was originally completed in 1993.

