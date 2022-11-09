Former Danske CEO cleared in Tallinn branch money laundering civil suit

News
Thomas Borgen.
Thomas Borgen. Source: ERR
News

Former CEO of Danske Bank Thomas Borgen has been acquitted in a civil suit relating to large-scale money laundering at the bank's now-defunct Estonian branch, Bloomberg reports.

A court in Denmark has ruled that Borgen, who was CEO 2013-2018, was unaware of the money laundering activities, thought to have involved in excess of €230 billion in potentially illicit cash-flows, Bloomberg reports.

Danske shareholders claimed Borgen bore responsibility for the management of the Tallinn branch, which closed in late 2019, a claim which the court overruled.

The civil case closure follows a criminal case last year, in which Borgen was also cleared.

The court found that only the bank itself can file civil claims, not its individual shareholders, in the case of charges of irresponsible management.

The court also did not establish that Borgen could or should have had access to information which would have affected the bank's stock to a significant extent.

The shareholders, who had also claimed they suffered losses since they acquired shares at an inflated price, given that Danske had not disclosed the issues with the Tallinn branch, had demanded compensation totaling 2.4 billion Danish kroner (approximately €233 million) from Borgen himself.

Danske announced last month that it was nearing completion of its analysis of the suspicious transactions at the heart of the scandal.

In 2018, it was revealed that Danske had ignored previous warnings of suspected money laundering.

The Danske money laundering via the Tallinn took place 2008-2015. Borgen resigned in 2018 following the scandal coming to light.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:28

Järvi: EKRE making the government would resurrect the marriage referendum

14:02

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

12:46

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

12:39

Supreme Court upholds Auvere oil shale plant building permit appeal

12:17

Conference this Thursday, Friday to focus on segregation, integration

12:17

Former Danske CEO cleared in Tallinn branch money laundering civil suit

12:12

Indrek Kiisler: Will the spending never end?

11:59

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

11:49

Individual fuel consumption continues decline in October

11:38

President at UN COP27: Cross-border cooperation needed on water shortages

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

08.11

UK to send helicopters, fighter jets to Estonia next year

08.11

Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

08.11

Two-lane highway work in Estonia may not be finished until 2050

08.11

Prime minister: My being nominated next NATO chief 'extremely unlikely'

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

08.11

Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: