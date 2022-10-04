SVT: Former Swedbank CEO trial begins, linked to Estonian branch

News
Former Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen.
Former Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen. Source: SCANPIX/Janerik Henriksson / TT / kod 10010
News

The trial former CEO of Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, is about to begin in Sweden. Bonnesen is charged with fraud and market manipulation in relation to alleged money laundering activities at the bank's Estonia branch.

This is the first time in decades that a former CEO of a major Swedish bank has been prosecuted, public broadcaster SVT reports (link in Swedish), while Bonnesen will likely face real jail time if found guilty.

Swedish lead prosecutor Thomas Langrot states that Bonnesen had propagated misleading information about Swedbank's anti-money laundering measures in relation the bank's Estonian branch, while she is also charged with unauthorized disclosure of the bank's internal information - as she had allegedly informed the bank's largest stakeholder about the disclosure of a working party's work before the relevant information had been madepublic.

The charge concerns the period from the fall of 2018 to February 2019, i.e. following the Danske Bank case had come to light in Estonia.

That very case sparked journalistic interest both in Estonia and in the Nordic countries in the activities of banks such as Swedbank and SEB, while at the time, Bonnesen had denied that Swedbank had experienced money laundering issues similar to those of Danske, SVT reported.

Bonnesen and her lawyer have declined to comment ahead of the trial.

A figure of Bonnesen's position being charged with fraudulent activity is also unusual in Sweden, SVT reports, while if convicted after the estimated eight-week trial Bonnesen would face jail-time ranging from six months to six years, SVT says.

Official suspicions against Swedbank Estonia and its former board members of involvement in money laundering related to totals of over €100 million in the period 2014-2016.

Swedbank's share price in its home country fell by just over 20 percent, corresponding to approximately SEK 50 billion (approx. €4.6 billion) SVT reports.

Journalistic coverage of the case and the fining of two individuals covering it for investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress raised media freedoms concerns earlier this year.

Over €200 billion in suspicious transactions passed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015,

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:14

Shortcomings of German remembrance culture fail in the face of Russia's war

15:09

Kontaveit and Martincova to play each other for second time in a week

14:44

Ülo Mattheus: Russia's mogilizatsiya

14:12

Eesti Energia hoping to attract 50 candidates for leadership post

14:09

Daily: 148 lose jobs as Ida-Viru wooden board producer files for bankruptcy

14:08

State debt burden to rise by €780 million in 2023

13:57

SVT: Former Swedbank CEO trial begins, linked to Estonian branch

13:14

Daily: 'Superministry' picks costliest communications provider

12:54

Health Board: More than 3,500 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week

12:43

Estonia to use VAR in top-flight football matches from next season

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

03.10

American translator opens multilingual bookstore-cafe in Haapsalu

03.10

Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: