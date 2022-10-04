Tallinn Stock Exchange falls by 15 percent in 2022 so far

Economy
Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Tallinn Stock Exchange. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The Tallinn Stock Exchange (Nasdaq Tallinn AS) has fallen by 15 percent in the first nine months of this year as healthy buying at the end of last year initially shored up prices. Experts say this fall may continue.

Sander Pikkel, head of brokerage at Estonian bank LHV, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Monday that: "This year, compared with last year, the Tallinn Stock Exchange has moved in a completely different direction."

"Whereas last autumn all shares were bought up willingly, as pension money was freed up, this year we can see a decrease in transaction activity and the amounts to be invested have also fallen."

Meelis Maasik, Swedbank's senior financial markets broker, said: "I think that the decline will continue here, for as long as inflation is on the rise and as long as the central banks of the world do not raise interest rates anymore. If interest rates have already found some type of ceiling and talk about lowering interest rates starts, this could probably be the turning point when the stock markets bottom out."

Peter Priisalm, Head of Investments at Avaron Asset Management, told AK that: "Should share prices fall, this would reflect the fact that investors expect the situation to become more difficult.

"Has the worst-case scenario been evaluated to date? I think that probably not in the Baltic markets, because the central feature of this market is mainly the role of small investors; there are few institutional foreign investors here, and I think that small investors react a little slower to events and many may hold these instruments with a long perspective."

Sander Pikkel at LHV added that: "If investors really have to start withdrawing money from companies in order to cover their utility or loan costs, we may see some decline here, but in general, insofar as we have observed the share lists of the Tallinn Stock Exchange, it would appear that for wealthier individuals who have this money for everyday expenses, still investing here perhaps won't be not necessary," said

AK reported that all and sundry with any spare cash late last year put their money into the Tallinn Stock Exchange, for instance via the Enefit Green IPO.

In many cases this "spare" money resulted from the liberalization of the second pillar of the Estonian pension system, referring to employer/employee contributions and mandatory for most wage earners until it was made optional, from early 2021.

This had the effect of buoying up the market, but this year, it has been in decline, and is likely to continue to do so.

A small investor who, for example, bought stocks at the beginning of the year as a hedge against inflation, could have lost another 16.4 percent of their assets in the intervening nine months.

Nonetheless, experts recommend caution, rather than wholesale selling.

Nasdaq Tallinn is the only regulated secondary securities market in Estonia and had 22 companies on its main list as of August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

07:36

Outgoing Life Sciences University rector to run for Reform in 2023 election

07:17

Tallinn Stock Exchange falls by 15 percent in 2022 so far

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

03.10

Tallinn to scale back investment plans, key projects still make the cut

03.10

Estonian curlers make semi-finals in Ottawa

03.10

Narva businesses concerned by Russian counter-sanction cargo transport ban

03.10

Gallery: Kuku Klubi moves to new home

03.10

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn annexations, 'referenda'

03.10

Daily: PPA removing border razor wire installed after migrant crisis

03.10

Weekly: PPA gets to grips with electric patrol car

03.10

Kristian Jaani to head the Police and Border Guard College

03.10

Labor Inspectorate: Employers should ensure heating cuts don't harm staff

03.10

Estonia to more than double mental health funding to €7 million in 2023

03.10

Ministry provides over €300,000 towards explosives disposal for Ukraine

03.10

Mälksoo: In Putin's world, strength is law

03.10

Supreme Court ruled in Covid restrictions case

03.10

Pfizer Covid drug still has not reached Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: