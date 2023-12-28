Nasdaq Baltic stock exchanges see major slump this year

Nasdaq Tallinn, formerly known as the Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Nasdaq Tallinn, formerly known as the Tallinn Stock Exchange. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Nasdaq's three Baltic stock exchanges have seen considerably lower transaction numbers as well as trading asset turnover this year than in 2022, with shares in the Tallinn exchange's now-delisted Baltika seeing the Baltic Main List's biggest drop of 2023 at 46 percent.

To date this year, a combined 1.108 million stock transactions have taken place on Nasdaq's Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius stock exchanges, including 1.037 million transactions on the Baltic Regulated market and 71,402 transactions on the alternative First North market, or Baltic multilateral trading facility (MTF).

The Baltic exchanges' trading asset turnover totaled more than €465.8 million.

In comparison, 2022 saw a combined 1.35 million stock transactions take place on the Nasdaq Baltic markets, with a combined turnover of more than €629.5 million.

The biggest drop of this year on the Baltic Main List was seen by Baltika, whose home market prior to delisting earlier this year was Nasdaq Tallinn and whose shares fell nearly 46 percent.

This was followed by SAF Tehnika (Riga) with a 45 percent drop and PRFoods (Tallinn) with a 38-percent drop. AUGA group (Vilnius), Hepsor (Tallinn) and Tallinna Sadam (Tallinn) stocks all likewise fell 22-23 percent this year, while Enefit Green (Tallinn) stocks were down just under 20 percent.

At the opposite end of the rankings, Pro Kapital Grupp (Tallinn) stocks have gone up more than 78 percent this year, while Grigeo (Vilnius) and Tallink Grupp (Tallinn) are up 56 and 32 percent, respectively. Apranga (Vilnius) and HansaMatrix (Riga) stocks are both up more than 20 percent this year as well.

Of companies on the Tallinn market, Merko Ehitus, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp and LHV Group stocks also all went up this year – by nearly 8, nearly 6 and more than 4 percent, respectively.

Overall, however, the number of companies traded on the Baltic Main List to see their stocks go up this year was outnumbered by those that went down – 23 to 12.

On First North, ELMO Rent (Tallinn) stocks have dropped by 80 percent this year. Shares in the since-delisted Clevon (Tallinn) likewise fell by nearly 75 and Hagen Bikes (Tallinn) by more than 71 percent.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

