X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Infortar diversifying into agricultural production

News
Infortar corporate brochure.
Infortar corporate brochure. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

One of Estonia's largest firms, Infortar, is expanding into the agricultural sector and has already acquired a majority stake in one of the largest dairy producers in the country.

Infortar is a holding company and one of its subsidiaries has concluded the required investment agreement and shareholders' agreement aimed at acquiring a 51 percent stake in OÜ Halinga, a dairy concern based in Pärnu County.

The transaction is subject to Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) approval.

Among other things, the final price of the transaction depends on parameters that still need to be specified and will be revealed on the date of completion of the transaction, Infortar announced.

Halinga OÜ is one of the largest milk producers in Estonia and employs over 70 people, with dairy herds plus younger livestock numbering over 3,000 heads of cattle, and cultivated land of 3,700 hectares.

Assuming the transaction goes ahead, OÜ Halinga will then continue with its current activities, but as a member of the Infortar group.

Infortar CEO Martti Talgre said. "Investments in agriculture fit with Infortar's portfolio. This is a capital-intensive field, which has high barriers to entry. We are interested in investing and we have plans, and we can comment more precisely on this transaction and plans after approval from the Competition Authority after the transaction enters into effect."

Infortar operates in five countries including Estonia and owns just over 100 companies.

Its main fields of activity are energy (it owns Eesti Gaas), shipping and real estate, in the latter case with a real estate portfolio of approximately 110,000 square meters

Infortar owns a 42.3 percent stake in AS Tallink Grupp, and also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi services and other areas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Government approves transfer of shares in state-owned Nordic Aviation Group

15:58

Infortar diversifying into agricultural production

15:18

Estonian Meistriliiga preview: Experts tip FCI Levadia for 2024 title

14:41

SDE's Pärnu County region names former president as European election candidate without consulting him

14:15

Pay docked for Tartu Courthouse employees that let in 'Z' vandalism culprit

13:53

Kaja Kallas: We have to keep in mind Moldova as well when assisting Ukraine

13:23

Estonian Division commander to retire from active service in March

12:58

Port of Tallinn's annual turnover falls to €117 million

12:20

Tallinn releases new guide to create sexual harrassment-free nightlife

12:01

Eesti Energia oil shale power plant writedowns lead to net loss in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.02

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

28.02

March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

27.02

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

28.02

Tallinn and Tartu wastewater study shows rise in cannabis and cocaine use

27.02

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

28.02

Molotov cocktail thrown through Latvian Occupation Museum window

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: