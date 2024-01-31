Elering installs loading dock on Pakrineeme LNG quay

A loading dock for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is now installed on the quay of Pakrineeme harbor, Elering said, Estonian electricity and gas system operator, reported on Tuesday.

Work continues on connecting and setting up the extension equipment needed to deliver LNG from LNG tankers to the onshore network. It should be operational by the end of February, Elering said on social media.

It weighs more than 50 metric tons and is capable of delivering gas at pressures up to 104 bar.

Martin Jaško, spokesman for the Estonian Stockholding Centre, confirmed to ERR on Wednesday that the Pakrineeme port is now fully operational and ready to welcome ships starting January 1. AS Tallinnas Sadam provides all ship-receiving port services.

With the installation of the loading terminal, for which Elering is responsible, it will also have the capacity to receive gas.

The harbor has been cleaned, with fencing, lighting and an access road in place, Jaško said.

The issue of the loading quay has been in the public eye since the fall of 2022. When Alexela and Infortar built a quay in Paldiski suitable for receiving LNG, which was built by Elering towards the pipeline connection, it turned out in November of the same year that gas tankers could still not be received because Elering had not added a handle to the built pipeline connection to divert the gas from the ship to the pipes, as it did not consider it its responsibility. The first tender to find and install the cage in 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!