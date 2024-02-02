X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Natural gas prices to continue to fall in Estonia through to March

News
LNG tanker berthed at Inkoo, Finland.
LNG tanker berthed at Inkoo, Finland. Source: Gasgrid
News

Market leader Eesti Gaas says it is reducing the price of natural gas to domestic consumers to 46 cents per cubic meter from March. This follows a trend for a fall in price which began at the start of the year.

Margus Kaasik, Eesti Gaas board chair, said: "The price of natural gas has in the middle of winter dropped to summer levels. Despite the recent cold weather, the price of gas halved at the beginning of the year."

Kaasik also added that while natural gas prices drove energy prices up more generally (for instance many district heating plants use natural gas) during the last heating season (October 2022-March 2023), the situation has changed since then, and the security of supply and price of electricity have become the central issue.

The manner in which natural gas has been supplied to Estonia has also changed greatly. Whereas it was in the past piped from Russia, it now arrives as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) via tanker, principally from the U.S. and from Norway.

While Estonia has an LNG terminal at Paldiski, at present LNG heads either to Klaipeda, Lithuania, or Inkoo, Finland, to be re-gasified on the land and piped from there (though in the case of Inkoo this supply route has been harmed by last October's rupture to the submarine pipeline).

Eesti Gaas says it brought 18 shiploads of LNG to the region last year. One shipload of gas makes up about a quarter of Estonia's annual gas consumption. 

In January, Eesti Gaas lowered the price of natural gas to 60 cents per cubic meter, almost half the price at year-end; in February, ie. the current month, it fell further, to, 49.5 cents, to be followed by the 46 cents per cubic meter price to be seen in March.

Fuel retailer Alexela is also to cut prices, by 18.5 percent in February as compared with January, and in March by a further 7 percent, compared with the preceding month.

The new Alexela price in March will be 45 cents per cubic meter inclusive of VAT, the company says.

Natural gas prices had started soaring even ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, and from around late summer 2021, topping the €4 per cubic meter-mark in September 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:26

TU Rector: 60% of research funds goes to ministries, not universities

09:13

Minister: EU legislative burden a concern for Estonia

08:32

Ministry drafts planned in-store cash rounding rules

08:20

Minister: Estonia sending large-caliber artillery shells to Ukraine

08:05

Olena Zelenska uses Riga visit to address issue of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

07:58

NATO military mobility corridor being set up across Northern Europe

07:31

Natural gas prices to continue to fall in Estonia through to March

07:24

Russia's border closure continues to cause travel headaches in Narva

01.02

Tallinn's Raekoja plats needs renovation

01.02

Ambassador: Ukraine aid package agreement is a victory for diplomacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.02

One in three men in Estonia experience intimate partner violence

31.01

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

31.01

EKI: Estonia's current economic situation is comparable to 2010

01.02

War in Ukraine boosts Estonian-Russian medicine trade 600-fold

01.02

Ice skaters using Linnahall roof as ad hoc rink

01.02

New cargo terminal coming to southern side of Tallinn Airport

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: