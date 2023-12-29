Eesti Gaas to cut natural gas prices from the New Year

News
Eesti Gaas logo.
Eesti Gaas logo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Market leader in natural gas supply in Estonia Eesti Gaas is cutting prices to consumers in the new year.

Eesti Gaas is owned by holding company Infortar.

Eesti Gaas board chair Margus Kaasik said: "The start of the year will see the price of gas almost halved."

As to reasons for this, Kaasik said: "The market as a whole is calming down, and gas is becoming affordable again, compared with the past heating season; even multiple times more affordable."

Whereas a cubic meter of gas costs domestic consumers 75 cents for the month of December, it will drop to 60 cents from January, and then to 49.5 cents per cubic meter from February.

The picture with security of supply as the war in Ukraine nears its second anniversary is, in Estonia, good – storage tanks are full, while Europe-wide, the relatively mild winter so far has led to a surplus.

Natural gas from Russia, the main source for Estonia prior to the invasion, stopped flowing nearly 18 months ago, necessitating a full pivot in a westerly direction.

Now, Liquefied Natural gas (LNG) is imported, primarily from the U.S. and from Norway, to LNG terminals at Inkoo, Finland, and Klaipeda, Lithuania. Estonia also has its own terminal at Paldiski.

Reserve storage for all three Baltic states is primarily held at underground tanks in Inčukalns, Latvia.

Natural gas prices started soaring even ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, and from around late summer 2021, topping the €4 per cubic meter-mark in September 2022.

This all happened at the same time as electricity and other energy prices were rapidly rising, leading to support measures being put in place by the government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:20

Eesti Gaas to cut natural gas prices from the New Year

08:11

'Jõulutunnel' charity Christmas drive raises over €300,000.

28.12

Expert: Russia may have run out of experienced pilots

28.12

Geoinformatics: We are sitting on a pot of gold without even realizing it

28.12

No government agreement on construction of new gas plant

28.12

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The complaining has gone too far

28.12

Nasdaq Baltic stock exchanges see major slump this year

28.12

Vice chairman: Ansip's Kallas criticism reflects many party members' moods

28.12

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

28.12

Reform secretary general: Party just extended Kallas leadership mandate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.12

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

27.12

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

28.12

Andrus Ansip: Kaja Kallas must be replaced as party leader Updated

28.12

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The complaining has gone too far

28.12

Vilnius-Riga passenger rail link back with daily service

28.12

Finland achieves electricity independence

27.12

Estonia courting seven Nordica suitors in state airline sale

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: