Infortar's recent owners also its largest shareholders after IPO

Recently listed energy, shipping and real estate group Infortar's share register reveals recent owners Enn Pant, Kalev Järvelill and Ain Hanschmidt have the most shares.

Nasdaq disclosed the share register of Infortar, according to which 24.4 percent of the shares belong to the private limited company Mersok, the actual beneficiary of which is Enn Pant. Kalev Järvelill's company Pärdiklill owns 24.2 percent of the shares, and Ain Hanschmidt's company Abante holds 17.2 percent.

In fourth place among Infortar securities owners is Keijo Erkki Mehtonen, who owns 7.5 percent of the shares, and Toivo Ninnas has a 6.4 percent stake. Infortar itself owns 4.8 percent of the share capital.

The company's major shareholders have entered into a lock-up agreement, which means that from the listing of the shares, they are not allowed to sell or otherwise transfer Infortar shares without the consent of the offering organizers for 12 months, and for minor shareholders, six months.

Enn Pant additionally owns 3.3 percent of the shares, and other company owners, namely Hanschmidt and Järvelill, have also subscribed to shares as individuals.

The share price of Infortar was established at €26. A 1.9 percent stake is held by the Swedish textile producer Trading House Scandinavia Aktiebolag, Meelis Asil holds a 1.8 percent stake, and Viljar Jaamul has a 1.4 percent stake.

Among the shareholders, one can also find Infortar board member Eve Pant, MP Aivar Sõerd's company Ranna Konsult, and Infortar's CEO Martti Talgre. Shares have also been acquired by the chairman of the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce Ants Noot, former Tallink board member Andres Hunt, the CEO of Eesti Gaas Margus Kaasik, former President of the Bank of Estonia Andres Lipstok, and Tallink's CEO Paavo Nõgene.

Among Infortar's shareholders are also attorney-at-law Ants Nõmper, politician and former police chief Raivo Aeg, the CEO of Äripäev Igor Rõtov, politician Kalev Kallo, and businessman Neinar Seli.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet also purchased 50 Infortar shares, thus holding a 0.0003 percent stake in the company.

In the initial public offering of Infortar shares, 5,517 retail investors from Estonia and professional investors from Europe participated. The total amount of subscriptions reached €41.4 million, which is 1.3 times more than the base amount of the offer, i.e., €31.2 million. The final price of the share was confirmed at €26.

The first trading day of Infortar shares was on December 14.

