Infortar IPO share price comes to €26

News
Infortar.
Infortar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Infortar's initial public offering (IPO) of shares was barely fully subscribed, with all retail investors receiving the desired amount of shares. More than 5,500 investors participated, and the final price per share was set at €26.

In the IPO, 5,517 retail investors from Estonia and professional investors from Europe participated. The total amount of subscriptions reached €41.4 million, which is 1.3 times more than the base amount of the offering of €31.2 million, the company announced.

The final price of Infortar's shares was confirmed at €26. The company decided to distribute a total of 1,360,000 offered shares, of which 160,000 shares will be distributed during the over-allotment option. The total amount of the offering at the final price amounted to €35.4 million. The expected first trading day of Infortar shares is December 14.

"Going public and the capital raised gives us additional momentum in international expansion. We acknowledge those who trusted us and our portfolio – all retail investors who subscribed to Infortar will receive the desired amount of shares at the lower end of the price range," said Ain Hanschmidt, chairman of the board of Infortar.

According to Infortar's IPO prospectus, individuals and legal entities in Estonia and professional investors in the European Economic Area member states and the United Kingdom were able to subscribe for shares from November 28 to December 7. Trading of Infortar shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange's Baltic Main List will begin on December 14 or around that date.

Infortar's existing shareholders have entered into a lock-up agreement, according to which, for 12 months after the shares are listed, major shareholders and for six months, minor shareholders are not allowed to sell or otherwise transfer their Infortar shares without the consent of the offering organizers.

LHV and Swedbank organized the initial public offering of Infortar shares."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Daily: Estonian MEP Yana Toom helps pay legal costs of pro-Kremlin activist

14:49

TSO: Current oil shale power capacity not enough to ensure supply security by 2030

14:06

PISA test results also provide data to address gaps in education system

13:26

Riho Terras: The European mainstream's 'Wir schaffen das' feeding populists

12:37

Cold and flu remedies strong medicines that should not be used as prophylactics

11:56

Infortar IPO share price comes to €26

11:20

Estonian women's épée team win gold at Vancouver Fencing World Cup

11:01

Study: Freedom of speech perceived as biggest human rights concern in Estonia

10:22

Statistics: Estonia's exports down 21 percent on year to October 2023

09:41

Inbank issue of subordinated bonds oversubscribed 7.6 times

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

10.12

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

10.12

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

10.12

Estonian court: Defense Forces vaccination requirement legally groundless

08.12

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

10.12

Wintry Hiiumaa hosts pop-up glögg cafes

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: