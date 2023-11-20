Estonian energy, shipping and real estate group Infortar announces IPO

News
Ain Hanschmidt.
Ain Hanschmidt.
News

Infortar on Monday unveiled plans for an IPO and to be listed on the Tallinn exchange.

Infortar is planning an initial public offering of its ordinary shares and is looking to be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Baltic Main List.

With the offering, Infortar aims to provide investors an opportunity to invest in one of the biggest investment holding companies in the Baltics whose portfolio is comprised of companies active in energy, shipping, real estate, and other fields, the company said in a press release. Infortar has been active for over 25 years and comprises of 48 subsidiaries. 

CEO Ain Hanschmidt said that Infortar has become one of the largest companies in Estonia with a turnover of €1 billion for which becoming listed and going public constitutes the next logical step. "Expanding the investor base and joining the stock exchange gives us an opportunity to grow even faster internationally, increase our asset value and find additional financing opportunities. For investors this means having access to a diverse and international, inflation and crises tested portfolio offering both real assets and growth potential."

The offering is arranged by AS LHV Pank and Swedbank AS, with the former serving as the settlement agent.

The group's investment plan for the coming years includes projects worth a total of €110 million, chief among which are the Rimi office and warehouse building, expanding the Tallink Duty Free logistics center, DIY store at the Tallink Tennis Center premises, Hiiu Health Center and over 40 MW of panel capacity solar parks in Estonia and Latvia.

Infortar reported a consolidated turnover of €1.05 billion and profit of €96 million for 2022.

The company has paid around €16 million in dividends in 2023. Infortar has issued 19,845,000 shares so far.

Infortar's shipping business Tallink Grupp AS is already listed on the exchange.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

CEO: Eesti Energia wants to create 300 MW worth of new generation capacity

11:08

Estonian energy, shipping and real estate group Infortar announces IPO

10:52

Reform vice-chair: I would have done some things differently than did prime minister

10:49

Joakim Helenius leaves Eesti 200

10:15

Bank of Estonia: Housing loans in Estonia at highest price for 14 years

09:47

Dailies: Kaja Kallas' personal problem is now one for whole Reform Party

08:56

Statistics: Producer price index of industrial output fell 3 percent in October

08:52

Estonia's renovated US embassy building reopens

08:13

Riigikogu committee: Digital euro adoption can go ahead with thorough preparation

08:05

Ott Tänak finishes sixth in WRC 2023 season finale in Japan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

28.05

Court sentences organized crime leader to eight years in prison

12.10

Ministry: We hope to have forestry development plan ready by spring 2021

28.05

'Smartovkas' most energy-efficient reconstructed buildings in Estonia

17.06

Developer to invest €100 million in Tallinn's Balti Manufaktuur complex

17.06

Elron recommends passengers wear face masks during rush hour

19.01

SDE MP: Tallinn ought to have official nudist beach

10.10

Minister: Building LNG reception capacity is strategically necessary

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: