Enefit Green builds 3MW solar panel park on mining spoil heap

News
Solar panels in the snow (photo is illustrative).
Solar panels in the snow (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

State-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia's green energy subsidiary, Enefit Green, has opened a solar energy park in Ida-Viru County.

The park is rated at 3 MW and cost Enefit €2.7 million to construct. As reported by ERR News, work on the project started back in August.

It has been erected on an oil shale mining tailings heap of almost 30 meters in height, and its 9,000 solar panels in fact provide energy to the nearby Estonia mine, operated by sister subsidiary Enefit Power.

Elise Johanna Lill, renewables project manager at Enefit Green, said of the development that it is "built on a South-facing slope, minimizing losses caused by the shade."

This means that the panels will not be obscured by shade, even when the sun is low, she added.

"Since it is on a slope, there is more space, and the distances between the rows [of panels] are also larger. This makes this solar park is also much more efficient than many other conventional solar panel installations," she went on.

While solar energy might at first glance seem counter-intuitive for a country lying at 59 degrees North, the lengthy summer days make up for the rest of the year; solar panels have even been installed as far north as Norway's Svalbard archipelago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jüri Nikolajev.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Ralf Tribuntsov sets three Estonian records on day one of Euro swimming championships

10:24

Airbus A320 first maintenance job for Magnetic MRO Pärnu Airport new hangar

09:58

Estonian, Latvian MPs in Washington to muster continuing Ukraine support

09:12

Statistics: Job vacancies in Estonia down 8.7 percent in Q3 2023

08:31

Enefit Green builds 3MW solar panel park on mining spoil heap

08:25

Many households in Southeastern Estonia without power for over a week

08:00

Party ratings: Isamaa support stays at 27 percent

07:35

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

05.12

European Commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

05.12

Estonia's eastern border to be completed by the end of 2025

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

04.12

Estonian retailers restart milk price 'war'

05.12

European Commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: