X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Sunly and Metsagrupp to build the largest solar farm in the Baltics at Risti

News
A solar farm.
A solar farm. Source: Sunly
News

The 244-megawatt solar park being built in Risti, Lääne County is the first phase of the energy park being developed in the area by Sunly and Metsagrupp. Construction of the park will begin in the second quarter of this year and is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2026.

Construction of the Risti solar park will begin in the second quarter of 2024. In the first phase, panels and other necessary technology for establishing the park will be ordered. The second phase will start with substation works. The expected completion time of the Risti solar park is in the first half of 2026. The anticipated cost of the park is nearly €120 million.

Comprising approximately 350,000 solar panels, the 244-megawatt solar park can cover the annual electricity consumption of 55,000 households, Sunly announced, adding that upon completion, the Risti solar park will be the largest solar park in the Baltics.

The Risti solar park is part of a hybrid park project, said Klaus Pilar, head of Sunly Estonia. In addition to the solar park, a wind farm and energy storage are also planned to be established there.

Pilar explained that for the Risti park, it is deemed practical to start with the construction of the solar park. For subsequent Sunly energy parks, a wind farm is likely to be constructed first, followed by the addition of other options to increase productivity and for storage.

Sunly announced that a portion of the solar park's revenue would go to the budget of the Risti sub-municipality (part of Lääne-Nigula Municipality). For instance, at an electricity price of €50 per megawatt-hour, the corresponding fee would be about €75,000 euros a year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

Ministry: Pensioners' income tax-free threshold €776 for 2025

15:12

Passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport up 5.6 percent in February

14:48

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

14:35

Construction of residential properties begins next to Tallinn's Pirita TOP

14:07

Government backs down on its pledge to keep average old-age pensions tax-free

13:48

Sunly and Metsagrupp to build the largest solar farm in the Baltics at Risti

12:36

Justice minister weighs up potential disciplinary proceedings against prosecutor general

11:50

Estonia's Henri Drell hits 21 points for Windy City in win over Vipers

11:34

Statistics: Estonia's February consumer price index up 4.2 percent on year

11:17

EDF training conscripts to use drones

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.03

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

06.03

Sugary drinks tax to add 20 cents to the price of a small soda bottle Updated

06.03

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

06.03

Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: