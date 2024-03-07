Sunly and Metsagrupp to build the largest solar farm in the Baltics at Risti

The 244-megawatt solar park being built in Risti, Lääne County is the first phase of the energy park being developed in the area by Sunly and Metsagrupp. Construction of the park will begin in the second quarter of this year and is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2026.

Construction of the Risti solar park will begin in the second quarter of 2024. In the first phase, panels and other necessary technology for establishing the park will be ordered. The second phase will start with substation works. The expected completion time of the Risti solar park is in the first half of 2026. The anticipated cost of the park is nearly €120 million.

Comprising approximately 350,000 solar panels, the 244-megawatt solar park can cover the annual electricity consumption of 55,000 households, Sunly announced, adding that upon completion, the Risti solar park will be the largest solar park in the Baltics.

The Risti solar park is part of a hybrid park project, said Klaus Pilar, head of Sunly Estonia. In addition to the solar park, a wind farm and energy storage are also planned to be established there.

Pilar explained that for the Risti park, it is deemed practical to start with the construction of the solar park. For subsequent Sunly energy parks, a wind farm is likely to be constructed first, followed by the addition of other options to increase productivity and for storage.

Sunly announced that a portion of the solar park's revenue would go to the budget of the Risti sub-municipality (part of Lääne-Nigula Municipality). For instance, at an electricity price of €50 per megawatt-hour, the corresponding fee would be about €75,000 euros a year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!