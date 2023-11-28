Utilitas to build Tallinn's largest solar park

News
Utilitas' European Green Capital solar park at the Väo energy complex.
Utilitas' European Green Capital solar park at the Väo energy complex. Source: Utilitas
News

Utilitas is building what will become Tallinn's largest solar farm, with a capacity of 9.3 megawatts (MW), at the Väo energy complex.

The park will consist of 15,600 solar panels and  cover a total area of 11 hectares on the site of what was previously the Väo limestone quarry. The double-sided solar panels will be mounted on frames that rotates on one axis in order to follow the sun, thus extending the period of time during which the park can produce electricity. Utilitas is investing €8 million in the facility.

Group CEO Priit Koit said Utilitas considers it important to invest in projects that will make the environment greener.

"The new solar park will directly contribute to reducing Tallinn's carbon footprint and since the investment decision was made this year, we have decided to symbolically name it the 'European Green Capital Solar Park,'" Koit said.

The new solar park complements Utilitas' existing Väo energy complex, which produces green energy in two combined heat and power plants and one smaller solar park. Next year, a green hydrogen production facility along with a filling station and heat storage will be added to the complex.

Utilitas is Estonia's largest producer of renewable energy and district heating. It is also the largest producer of wind energy in Latvia.

In 2022, Utilitas produced 2.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy, 69 percent of which was generated from renewable sources. Utilitas is moving towards reaching carbon neutrality by building new renewable energy generation capacity in the region, investing in solar and wind power and implementing the first green hydrogen pilot project.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:30

Tallinn should have enough money for snow clearing this year

19:00

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

18:34

Martin Mölder: The time to fix Estonia's political system is now

18:20

Utilitas to build Tallinn's largest solar park

17:51

Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register

17:26

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

16:55

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

16:47

Bankruptcy trustees appeal to minister to break free from debt-laden bailiffs

16:20

Tallinn to expand electric scooter parking areas next year

16:17

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10:24

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

27.11

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

27.11

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

08:10

Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

09:38

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

27.11

Experts: Russian losses are not yet high enough to end the war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: