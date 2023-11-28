Utilitas to build Tallinn's largest solar park

Utilitas is building what will become Tallinn's largest solar farm, with a capacity of 9.3 megawatts (MW), at the Väo energy complex.

The park will consist of 15,600 solar panels and cover a total area of 11 hectares on the site of what was previously the Väo limestone quarry. The double-sided solar panels will be mounted on frames that rotates on one axis in order to follow the sun, thus extending the period of time during which the park can produce electricity. Utilitas is investing €8 million in the facility.

Group CEO Priit Koit said Utilitas considers it important to invest in projects that will make the environment greener.

"The new solar park will directly contribute to reducing Tallinn's carbon footprint and since the investment decision was made this year, we have decided to symbolically name it the 'European Green Capital Solar Park,'" Koit said.

The new solar park complements Utilitas' existing Väo energy complex, which produces green energy in two combined heat and power plants and one smaller solar park. Next year, a green hydrogen production facility along with a filling station and heat storage will be added to the complex.

Utilitas is Estonia's largest producer of renewable energy and district heating. It is also the largest producer of wind energy in Latvia.

In 2022, Utilitas produced 2.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy, 69 percent of which was generated from renewable sources. Utilitas is moving towards reaching carbon neutrality by building new renewable energy generation capacity in the region, investing in solar and wind power and implementing the first green hydrogen pilot project.

