Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, electricity consumption in Estonia was at 1,554.8 Megawatts (MW), which is already quite close to the country's daily all-time high of 1,591 MW.

Elering's head of communications Ain Köster told ERR that when the weather in Estonia has been cold for a week, places tend to be heated that did not need to be before, to avoid the potential threat of freezing.

Estonia's peak daily electricity consumption record of 1,591 MW was set on February 18, 2021.

According to preliminary data, 899.5 MW of electricity had been produced in Estonia by 11a.m. on Thursday.

Elering's statistics also show that wind farms produced 65.7 MW of electricity during this period.

However, the record production for recent years is 2,281 MW, on January 15, 2016 between 9.55 a.m. and 10 a.m.

