Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

News
Lighting.
Lighting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, electricity consumption in Estonia was at 1,554.8 Megawatts (MW), which is already quite close to the country's daily all-time high of 1,591 MW.

Elering's head of communications Ain Köster told ERR that when the weather in Estonia has been cold for a week, places tend to be heated that did not need to be before, to avoid the potential threat of freezing.

Estonia's peak daily electricity consumption record of 1,591 MW was set on February 18, 2021.

According to preliminary data, 899.5 MW of electricity had been produced in Estonia by 11a.m. on Thursday.

Elering's statistics also show that wind farms produced 65.7 MW of electricity during this period.

However, the record production for recent years is 2,281 MW,  on January 15, 2016 between 9.55 a.m. and 10 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:43

Hundreds of volunteers sought for 2024 Tallinn Tall Ships Races

15:04

Estonia's Enefit, Lithuanian retailer ink deal for 250 charging stations

14:41

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

14:38

Leading coalition politicians deny prime minister resignation suggestions

14:08

Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

13:59

Estonia to break off legal assistance agreement with Russia

13:33

Two Estonian museums nominated for coveted European award

12:55

Partly state-funded new church in Jõgeva also to serve as community center

12:39

Estonian climate scientists skeptical over practical steps taken at COP28

11:57

Tartu 2024 to kick off with show on banks of Emajõgi and open-air rave at ERM

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

06.12

Kallas on tax hikes: I likely am committing political suicide

06.12

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

06.12

Another segment of Central Tallinn's streets reopens, in one direction

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: