European Commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center).
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center). Source: Christophe Licoppe/European Commission
Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson (Center) said at the the UN climate conference in Dubai that over 120 countries have endorsed the European Commission's initiative to exclusively rely on renewable energy sources to meet the world's energy demands.

Simson told the news program "Aktuaalne kaamera" that she is not in favor of building a nuclear power plant in Estonia to support renewable energy, because the imbalance in renewable energy production can be balanced by nuclear power plants elsewhere.

"In the longer term, I think wind can be balanced with nuclear. Today's electricity consumers in Estonia will also benefit from the fact that both Finland and Sweden have nuclear power plants. A better interconnected electricity market will also ensure that each Member State does not have to have its own nuclear power plant," she said.

In terms of enforcing interconnection, Simson said that the European Union has just added Estlink 3 as a new project that is eligible for EU co-financing.

The EstLink3 submarine cable is expected to increase energy security in the Baltic Sea region. The new link is expected to be completed by 2035. It will have a capacity of 700-1,000 megawatts.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina kersa

